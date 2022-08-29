type here...
CANADA POLITICS Ottawa again refers to the 1977 pipeline treaty in...
Ottawa again refers to the 1977 pipeline treaty in the Line 5 dispute with the US.

For the second time in a year, the federal government is applying a little-known 1977 energy agreement between Canada and the United States to protect the Line 5 pipeline.

This time it’s in Wisconsin, where Line 5 circles the southwestern shores of Lake Superior before crossing Michigan.

In both states, federal judges are mulling court cases seeking to shut down a controversial cross-border pipeline.

A group of Wisconsin Natives allege that the owner of the pipeline, Enbridge Inc. from Calgary, is no longer eligible to work in its territory.

Foreign Secretary Mélanie Joly said Canada is seeking treaty talks with the US because of the importance of Line 5 to North American energy security.

The agreement, cited last October in the Michigan case, is specifically designed to ensure the uninterrupted transportation of hydrocarbons through the US.

“The economic and energy disruption and damage to Canada and the United States as a result of the Line 5 shutdown will be widespread and significant,” Jolie said in a statement.

“This will affect energy prices such as propane for home heating and gas prices at the gas station. At a time when global inflation is making it difficult for families to make ends meet, this is an unacceptable outcome.”

Canada “strongly” supports Enbridge’s proposal to reroute the pipeline around the Bad River Bend Reservation in northern Wisconsin, the statement said.

