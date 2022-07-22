Ottawa acknowledges that some travelers have been incorrectly told to quarantine due to a glitch in the ArriveCAN app.

Ottawa reports that due to a glitch in the ArriveCAN entry app, some travelers who recently entered Canada were sent erroneous notifications instructing them to quarantine.

The acknowledgment comes at a time when the federal government is facing increasing pressure from politicians and travel groups to drop the COVID-19 screening tool, claiming it is hindering tourism and causing headaches for some travelers.

The ArriveCAN app certainly caused problems for Don and Karyn Bennett of Burlington, Ontario after they returned to Canada on July 10 from a trip to Chicago.

Don Bennett said there were no problems at the land border as they diligently completed the application and are fully vaccinated, which exempts them from quarantine.

However, six days later, Bennett said that Karin found several letters with quarantine instructions in her junk mailbox.

“She was confused,” he said. “It kind of came out of nowhere.”

Don and Karyn Bennett of Burlington, Ontario, say they did not receive a quarantine order when re-entering Canada after a trip to Chicago. However, six days later, Karin found several letters with quarantine instructions in her mailbox. (Presented by Don Bennett)

Bennett said that while he believed the problem was due to a glitch, Karin decided to start her quarantine for fear of a possible fine for travelers who break the rules.

“There are threats here about $5,000 in fines, as well as the possible sending of police to your home,” he said.

But Bennett said his wife decided to come out of quarantine after learning from CBC News that the government admitted it had been sending misinformation about the quarantine.

@GovCanHealth We were told we were released from quarantine when we crossed the border as we were fully vaccinated. Now I keep getting quarantine emails and the app says the same thing. Could you fix the app? #arrivecan –@Edu_Techy

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) “has detected a technical glitch in an app that … may issue an erroneous notification directing people to quarantine,” Audrey Champoux, spokeswoman for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, said in an email.

The issue appears to be related to Apple devices and less than three percent of users were affected, Shampoo said, adding that the CBSA has identified a solution that will be fully implemented by the end of the week.

She said travelers should rely on the instructions they receive at the border if they conflict with subsequent 14-day quarantine notices.

Time to quit the app?

The government’s admission came in response to a CBC News query that indicated there were dozens of complaints on social media from travelers who say they entered Canada without issue and then received an unexpected mandatory quarantine warning.

Based on his experience, Bennett said he believes the ArriveCAN app should be retired.

“If the government asks you to do something, make sure it works, because if it doesn’t, it’s a matter of trust.”

WATCH | Calls to stop using the ArriveCAN app: Calls to stop using the ArriveCAN app Duration 2:01 A Montreal couple who have been quarantined for 14 days are among Canadians frustrated with continued use of the ArriveCAN app. Some politicians say it’s time to ditch the app because it’s causing problems for travelers.

Canada has lifted most travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers. However, people entering the country still need to enter their travel and vaccination information into the ArriveCAN app.

Travelers who do not do so may experience 14-day quarantine and even a $5,000 fine.

Since the app was introduced in 2020, it has generated complaints that it is cumbersome, has glitches, and creates barriers for those with technical issues.

Consequently, as travel begins to revive, many people interested in the travel industry are calling on the government to end the mandatory use of the app.

“Why do we need it?” said Beth Potter, President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

“Anything that complicates the process of traveling, traveling right now has a negative impact on the return of people traveling again.”

The federal government is responsible

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) told CBC News that the pandemic is not over yet and that the ArriveCAN app is a necessary and effective tool to help keep Canadians safe.

The app “improves processing time at the border as it reduces the time it takes for border officials to interview travelers and manually enter their health information,” PHAC spokeswoman Tammy Jarbo said in an email.

However, the union that represents CBSA officers says the app could lead to traffic jams because officers have to waste time helping travelers with difficulty fill it.

“[Some] people didn’t know there was an application, some just find it hard to complete. We saw people who didn’t have the technology to fill it out,” said Mark Weber, National President of the Customs and Immigration Union.

Blanche and Valerian Lewis of Mississauga, Ontario, say they were unable to complete the ArriveCAN application upon their return to Canada due to a technical issue. They received an email three days later, she said, saying they were to be quarantined even though the couple had been fully vaccinated. (SHS)

Blanche Lewis of Mississauga, Ontario, said that before she and her husband Valerian returned home from a trip to Michigan on July 10, she tried to fill out the application several times, but due to some technical problem, it did not work. just didn’t work.

Lewis said the border guard only released the couple with a warning and made no mention of a 14-day quarantine.

However, three days later they received an email stating that they were to be quarantined.

Lewis said a PHAC law enforcement official also confirmed by phone that they should be isolated, although the couple are fully vaccinated.

“It’s nothing short of a nightmare for us,” Lewis says from her home, where she and her husband are now stuck in quarantine. “We are being punished for things that are… out of control.”

It is not clear if the failure of the ArriveCAN application message affected the Lewises, as PHAC declined to comment on their case.