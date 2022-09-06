New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gay marriage legislation is one of several major issues up in the air in the Senate, which returns from its August recess on Tuesday with midterm elections less than two months away.

The House of Representatives passed a bill codifying same-sex marriage rights in July after Justice Clarence Thomas raised questions about Supreme Court precedent on same-sex marriage in an opinion this spring. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has vowed that his chamber will also vote on same-sex marriage.

One of the key co-sponsors of the Senate’s gay marriage bill, Sen. Tommy Baldwin, D-Wis. She told PBS Wisconsin in late July that she expects the vote to happen “in early September.” But the Senate faces a full schedule ahead of the midterm elections.

Top topics for lawmakers include a resolution to continue funding the government, a military funding bill, a potential vote on changes to the Electoral Count Act, judicial nominations and more.

The Senate’s first week back already included two federal appeals court judge nominations, which absorbed significant floor time.

The bill, officially named the “Respect for Marriage Act,” also stands in the way of garnering enough bipartisan support to clear the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the Senate. Senators Rob Portman. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Ohio, R-Maine, Baldwin and D-Calif. It was originally co-sponsored with Dianne Feinstein.

A Senate GOP aide said there may be some members who support gay marriage legislation but “feel burned by the Schumer/Manchin deal” and may be less cooperative with Democrats. But another Senate Republican aide familiar with the discussions on the gay marriage bill predicted that supporters would have no problem finding 10 GOP votes for the bill to meet the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

However, a second GOP aide said that could be one reason Schumer is waiting until after the general election to vote to avoid giving vulnerable Republicans a chance to vote in support of same-sex marriage legislation.

“They’re clearly using this as a political divisive issue. They’re using this as a messaging issue,” said a GOP aide familiar with the negotiations.

Schumer, for his part, remained noncommittal about when the Senate would vote on marriage equality. Trump told reporters last month that judicial confirmations would be kept out of reach for a while, discussing priorities for the upcoming term.

“We will have a vote on marriage equality,” Schumer said at a press conference before the August recess. “I’m not giving you a timetable. We’ll be back in September. There’s a lot to get done. And one of the most important things we have to do is the judges. And, as you know, the appellate judges take 30 hours each. We just, I filed for two of them — the first when we come back. Do the work.”

“We have a lot of things to get done,” Schumer added. “I’ll try to finish as much as I can.”

A new request from President Biden on Friday for $47.1 billion in funding for Covid-19 and monkeypox is among the items to be addressed when Congress returns to deal with aid to Ukraine and domestic disaster management.