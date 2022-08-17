OTC hearing aids will bring relief, but with some confusion

Enlarge this image toggle signature Joe Radle/Getty Images

Medicare does not cover hearing aids; like most insurance policies. That’s why supporters welcome the new federal rule allowing devices to be sold without a prescription, hoping the move will lower prices and make it easier for people with hearing loss to improve their lives.

By mid-October, consumers could see over-the-counter devices in pharmacies that are much more affordable than prescription drugs, which typically cost thousands of dollars, thanks to a rule announced by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday. But many people are likely to have to bear these costs alone – and this is just one of the problems that people with hearing loss still face.

“We are very excited about the market,” said Barbara Kelly, executive director of the American Hearing Loss Association. But, she added, “we think it will confuse consumers.”

Here is a summary of why the rule is being flagged and what issues still exist.

The new rule is a welcome breakthrough

“There is 48 million people in this country with some degree of hearing loss,” Kelly told NPR, “and there is no such thing as a slight hearing loss. It can completely ruin your life.”

The new rule’s promise to minimize a host of health problems was welcomed by Dr. Debara Tucci, director of the National Institute for Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

“Hearing loss is associated with dementia, an increased risk of falling, limited mobility, depression, social isolation and anxiety,” says Tucci. said on the website of her federal agency.

Wearing hearing aids can make a big difference. As the Hearing Manufacturers Association said in an email to NPR, “8 out of 10 who choose to treat hearing loss report life-changing results.”

Prescription hearing aids are often wildly expensive

“The FDA estimates that this rule will save consumers about $1,400 for each hearing aid, or more than $2,800 for a pair,” Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said of the FDA’s new rule.

This is a significant savings for an essential item that Hearing Manufacturers Association says it can range from less than $1,000 to $4,000 a piece.

The industry group notes that the actual devices typically only account for about a third of the total cost, as the process of getting a prescription hearing aid typically involves numerous visits to physicians and specialists who evaluate patients and fit, test and fit their hearing aids.

OTC products can compete with PSAP devices

By creating a new product category, the FDA is providing a regulated alternative to people who in recent years may have turned to PSAP — or products for individual sound amplification.

PSAPs are advertised as a way to enhance a normal person’s hearing. But many of the people who buy them aren’t hunters or private detectives—they just have hearing problems, whether in person or when they’re watching TV.

With this change, the PSAP category will still exist, but if their manufacturers want to sell the device as an OTC hearing aid, they will have to comply with FDA quality and labeling standards.

“The truth is that there are some very good devices in this category that will cross over to the OTC market and meet the criteria,” Kelly said. “The difference is that now they can sell them to people with hearing loss.”

Medicare does not pay for hearing aids

“Medicare does not cover hearing aids or hearing aid fitting exams,” the government program says. website states. “You pay 100% of the cost of hearing aids and examinations.”

Many Americans may be surprised that the federal insurance program does not offer assistance to people who are most likely to need hearing aids. But that’s by design.

“When the law was passed in 1965, not only were hearing aids not available, but they were excluded by law,” Kelly said.

Other components of modern insurance, such as dental and vision insurance, were also excluded from the original law, although in the current system, some Medicare Advantage plans include coverage for these costs.

Kelly says there are several ideas behind this exception, including the 1965 belief that problems such as hearing loss are not serious health problems. Life expectancy in the US has also been shorter – and as we now live longer, many of us live in noisier environments that gradually impair our ability to hear.

Legislators have made progress in recent years to include hearing aids in Medicare coverage, but house approved bill failed to enter the Senate in 2019. Efforts to incorporate this requirement into the Democrats’ Build Back Better framework also failed.

Using hearing aids is not as easy as putting on reading glasses

A new class of over-the-counter hearing aids designed to help adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. But for those who think an over-the-counter hearing aid will help them as easily as a pair of cheap reading glasses will improve their vision, Kelly warns it’s not that easy.

“It’s a good analogy,” she said, “except that I would like to clarify that when we put on glasses, they usually correct our vision. When you put on a hearing aid, it doesn’t always correct your hearing.”

This is because many cases of hearing loss are very individual and the problems are related to specific frequencies or the environment.

“Hearing loss is unique to every person and most of them don’t know if their condition is mild, moderate or severe, caused by another medical problem or something as simple as earwax,” Hearing Industry Association president Kate Carr said in a statement. application by email. .

While many people may benefit from an over-the-counter product, others may need to see a doctor and audiologist for more advanced care, Carr and others say.

The possibility that some consumers may rely on trial and error to find a device that works for them has prompted some commentators on the FDA proposal to ask the agency to make sure they can easily return or exchange over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA refused to do so, citing existing consumer protection laws. But this final rule requires manufacturers to clearly state their return policy.

If you buy a hearing aid without a prescription, the Hearing Aid Manufacturers Association says you should keep the receipt and be aware of the device’s warranty and return details. It also cautions consumers against using devices that amplify sound excessively, as too much volume can further damage their hearing.

The rule is in line with the mandate established in 2017.

Despite the limitation on Medicare coverage, the OTC rule was a welcome victory, coming five years after Congress voted in 2017 to require the FDA to create an OTC category for hearing aids.

Regulators were forced to take action last summer when President Biden issued a wide-ranging Executive Order Promoting Greater Competition. He directed the Department of Health and Human Services to propose an over-the-counter hearing aid rule, setting a new schedule.