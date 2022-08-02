Osheaga Festival apologizes for rapper’s swastika t-shirt performance

Organizers of the Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal apologize after a British rapper performed wearing a swastika T-shirt.

The festival says Saturday’s selection of Slowthai “caused confusion” for some festivalgoers who may have misunderstood the message of the T-shirt.

The issue arose after photos and videos of the 27-year-old rapper, born Tyrone Frampton, were posted online, performing in Oshiaga wearing a shirt that said “destroy” over a swastika.

A number of Jewish groups reacted to the images being circulated, including U.S.-based Stop Antisemitism which called it “disgusting” and questioned why Oshiaga’s staff did not ensure Frampton was “immediately removed from the stage”.

While @slowthai intends @osheaga, possibly intended to denounce Nazism, the message was very poorly formatted. This ambiguous depiction of the swastika scared the Jews and others and should never have made it onto the scene. pic.twitter.com/WGp8RwkvRy –@CanadianFSWC

The design is a variation on “Destroy”, a controversial look created in the 1970s by fashion artist and activist Vivienne Westwood in collaboration with visual artist Malcolm McLaren.

In the design, a pink swastika appears within a red circle with an upside-down image of Jesus on a cross placed on top. Hidden in the corner is an upside-down postage stamp depicting Queen Elizabeth.

A statement released by Frampton apologizes to “anyone who is offended by my wearing an anti-racist/anti-regime t-shirt and using the symbol it represents.”

“I want you to know that I strongly oppose anti-Semitism and racism of any kind, which was supposed to be illustrated by a T-shirt with the word “destroy” above the symbol,” he added.

The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs urged Frampton to believe that the intent to denounce fascism is lost if “those who see it perceive it quite differently.”

“Nazi imagery is not a tribute to fashion,” the organization said. “This should not be used as a gimmick to get attention or as a means of publicity.”

Osheaga added in a statement: “We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have misinterpreted this message and taken offense.”