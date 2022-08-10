New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock At the 2022 Academy Awards in March, Oscar producer Will Packer said he was “pulling” for the actor.

“I love that he’s so transparent about his process,” Packer said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Obviously he’s going through his personal rehab.”

Packer, 48, said he was “pulling” for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum.

“I think he’s been in this business for three decades, and in those few seconds he’s the exact opposite of who he is, so I’m pulling for him,” he remarked.

Oscar is a producer also sent his best wishes to Smith and continued to praise the two celebrities, according to the outlet.

“I love both of those brothers and I’m pulling for them,” Packer said.

Last month, Smith shared a video apology to Rock on YouTube after punching the comedian on stage in front of millions of viewers around the world. A joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith, 53, admitted to not immediately apologizing to Rock, saying, “I was flattered at the time. “It was all messed up.”

Smith revealed that he reached out to Rock, 57, to talk about the incident, but the comedian said he wasn’t ready to sit down with him.

In the 5-minute long video, the “King Richard” actor also apologized to The Rock’s mother.

“I want to apologize to Chris’ mom,” Smith said. “I saw an interview with Chris’ mother [Rose Rock] did and, you know, that’s one of the things that I didn’t realize about that moment and, you know, I wasn’t thinking, but how many people were hurt in that moment,” the actor said.

Rose Rock initially said the following after the slap: “When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me.”

Smith issued a public apology via Instagram a few days after the Oscar ceremony.

Meanwhile, Rock recently spoke with Kevin Hart about the incident during a comedy show.

According to Us Weekly , Rock told the crowd that “anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.” Then he said, “I’m not the victim. Yes, it hurt, mother-ker. But, I shook it off and went to work the next day. I didn’t go to the hospital for a paper cut.”

Fox News’ Lauren Overhultz contributed to this report.