New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In September 2021, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain became the stars of a viral video from when they appeared to promote their show at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. “Scenes from a Wedding,” The couple seemed very comfortable with each other.

In the video that went viral, the two posed for photos around each other. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary until he was spotted kissing and sniffing Isaac Chastain’s underarm area. Isaac spoke recently SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” There he explained the odd sniffing by comparing himself and Chastain to flatworms.

“You know, you can cut them into a hundred pieces and they’ll grow a whole new worm from that piece. So they’re basically immortal and they’re working on a cellular level. They see the cells talking to each other electrically and decide, ‘Okay you’re going to make a head.’ ‘Okay, I’m going to make a tail’… They’re communicating through some sort of electro-magnetic situation,” Isaac explained.

Jessica Chastain had one stipulation when filming full-frontal nudity: ‘I wanted to be balanced’

Now, how does all this relate to the interesting behavior between the two actors? The ‘Moon Knight’ actor He said that’s because the whole process is similar in how he and Chastain communicate with each other.

“Maybe we should use a more real human language to talk about rather than just sniffing armpits and doing things like that,” Isaac said. “That starts to happen, and no matter how much we hurt each other, no matter what happens, when you bring us together, it’s like, it’s other things that make us grow two heads.”

Chastain spoke about the moment last September “Today” show, But there is a very simple explanation for the strange situation.

“We’ve all been cooped up in our homes for so long. When this video went viral, ‘It’s essential to see people touching and holding each other,'” “The 355” actress Explained. She also talked about how the two went to college together and have been friends for most of their lives and know each other well. She touched that they knew each other so well that they “could almost read each other’s minds.”