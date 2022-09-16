New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A search is underway for a missing student on a Florida lake after lightning capsized a rowing team’s boat Thursday afternoon.

According to city spokeswoman Jennifer DeSantis, five students from the North Orlando Rowing Club were practicing on Lake Fairview in Orlando around 5:50 p.m. when lightning struck the area.

One student went missing during the incident and another was taken to AdventHealth Orlando in unknown condition. The terms of the remaining three students were not immediately released. Authorities did not specify their age.

Around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Orlando Fire Department dive teams were wrapping up for the night as Seminole County dive crews took over the search with sonar technology. According to Fox 35.

Fox 35’s Deborah Cho reported early Friday morning that first responders would not say whether they were conducting rescue or recovery operations.

At a press conference at the scene, Orlando Fire Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis said there were many currents that “had the potential to move the victim.” The crew, joined by Davis, is going back and forth to make sure they don’t miss anything.

Although the Rovers have not been identified, the group’s Facebook page describes the club as serving boys and girls aged 12 to 18.

Club schedules are posted The middle school and JV/varsity teams were shown practicing on the lake during the strike.

The South Orlando Rowing Association posted the following statement on Facebook late Thursday evening as the search continued for the missing rower:

“Our sincere thanks to our friends at North Orlando Rowing. Geronimo and his entire team are true friends of our club, and we’re asking for the thoughts of all our rowers, parents, and anyone else who sees this post.”

Authorities believe the five students are from different schools in Central Florida.