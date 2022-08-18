New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Lawmakers in Florida will honor a teenager who died after falling from an Orlando freefall ride in the next legislative session with a new bill named after him.

On Wednesday afternoon, family and friends gathered for what would be the teenager’s 15th birthday as State Rep. Geraldine Thompson announced she would introduce the “Tyre Sampson Act” to improve rider safety on amusement rides, Orlando’s Fox 35 reported.

The bill is named after a teenager who died on a ride at ICON Park in Orlando in March 2022 while he was visiting for spring break from St. Louis, Missouri. His family wants that ride down.

“I’m trying to give the dead the respect they deserve. He deserved it because he didn’t sign up to die. He signed up to ride and have fun and it made something different,” said Yarnell Sampson, the dead teenager’s father, according to Fox Orlando. “He was my only son. He was my everything.”

Sampson’s father also said he was “totally invested in this situation” and the ride was closed.

The MLA said her proposal would prevent changes to the ride from which the boy fell.

“The things that happened here were normal,” Thompson said. “Seats being adjusted after inspection after approval – that was not normal. It was normal that the young people who were riding the ride were not properly trained, that was not normal. It was not normal. The signs related to the height and weight requirements so that the tires could make their own decisions. were not posted – this was not normal.”

An inquest into the boy’s death found that the operator of the ride made “manual adjustments” with the seat the teenager was in at the time of his death. Sampson, who weighed 380 pounds, also lost almost 100 pounds. over the weight limit for the ride, Fox Orlando reported.

An autopsy later determined that Sampson died of blunt force trauma. His death was ruled an “accident”.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried shared a proposed framework for the bill, which includes not allowing safety sensors to be adjusted beyond maximum productive settings as well as increasing safety sign posting requirements.

Tyre Sampson’s father, Yarnell Sampson, and mother, Nekia Dodd, have filed a 65-page lawsuit against several businesses involved in the ride’s design, development, construction and operation. They have demanded accountability and a permanent ban on the ride.

If the bill is passed by the Legislature and signed into law, it will take effect on July 1, 2023.

Legal representation for The Slingshot Group, the company that owns Ryde Sampson, has expressed support for the proposed bill.