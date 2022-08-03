off
A family of five was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a southeast Orlando home Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the home around 1pm for a welfare check and after entering the home found the bodies of three adults and two children.

A family of five died in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home on Tuesday.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

His identity was not immediately released as police notified relatives.

Florida woman on trial for kitchen-knife murder of ex-NBA executive husband

Neighbor Justin Rossellini, who lives across the street from the two-story home, told the Orlando Sentinel that the family consisted of an adult son and two little girls, ages 6 and 7.

“I have the last two days off. We have come home. I haven’t heard anything,” he told a local newspaper, adding that the family had only moved in two months ago.

A neighbor said that the family had moved in two months ago.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

A heavy police presence was seen in the Lake Nona region.

Law enforcement did not immediately release the cause of death or what led to the murder-suicide.

This story deals with suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

