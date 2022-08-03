New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A family of five was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a southeast Orlando home Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the home around 1pm for a welfare check and after entering the home found the bodies of three adults and two children.

His identity was not immediately released as police notified relatives.

Neighbor Justin Rossellini, who lives across the street from the two-story home, told the Orlando Sentinel that the family consisted of an adult son and two little girls, ages 6 and 7.

“I have the last two days off. We have come home. I haven’t heard anything,” he told a local newspaper, adding that the family had only moved in two months ago.

A heavy police presence was seen in the Lake Nona region.

Law enforcement did not immediately release the cause of death or what led to the murder-suicide.

This story deals with suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).