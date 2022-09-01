New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Major League Baseball teams are giving their top prospects a chance this season, and it seems to be paying off.

The Baltimore Orioles called up their top prospect Gunnar Henderson to the big league club on Tuesday night and inserted him into Wednesday’s lineup against the Cleveland Guardians.

He responded with his first homer in the big leagues.

In just his second at-bat of the game (and his career), the 21-year-old infielder blasted a solo home run to right-center field that missed his helmet on a swing.

Henderson is the ninth player to hit a home run this year MLB debutAnd the dinger was the 16th for the first big league hit of the season.

Henderson was selected 42nd overall in the 2019 MLB Draft and played in the 2022 MLB Futures Game in Los Angeles this summer.

In 65 games with Triple-A Norfolk this year, he slashed .288/.390/.504 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

The Orioles sit three games back for the final wild card spot.