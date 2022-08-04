New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading sluggers Trey Mancini and Jorge Lopez and hope to have plenty to play for this season.

“I think our guys did a great job of understanding what’s still in front of us,” manager Brandon Hyde said after the team completed its first season series sweep of Texas, 6-3, on Wednesday. “We’re going to miss those guys, no question. They are friends and great companions and it is difficult to replace them. But we still have a season to play and our guys are playing to win.”

Pinch-hitter Terryn Vavra lined a tiebreaking RBI double right after a controversial stolen base with two outs in the eighth inning. The Rangers challenged when Jorge Mateo was ruled safe with his 26th stolen base, and the call stood after a replay review of the bang-bang play. Vavra doubled to left-center for his first career RBI and a 3-2 lead, and Robinson Chirinos, in the seventh, brought him home with his third hit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It says a lot about these guys,” Chirinos said of the sweep during an emotional week. “Brandon said in the meeting a couple days ago, we’ve got the same guys we have here. So we’ve got to go out and compete and play good baseball. And that’s what we’ve done here at Texas.”

Ryan McKenna also went deep for the Orioles (54-51), who swept all three games in Texas, just as he did at home a month ago. Baltimore already has two more wins than all of last season and is just 1 1/2 games back in the race for the American League’s final wild-card spot.

General manager Mike Elias joined the team on the road the day after the trade deadline. He has personally met with several key players and said he is excited about signing players this winter.

“Anything is possible when your team is young and talented, and I know it’s possible for this team to come together this season,” Elias said. “But it’s definitely not something we’re banking on happening. Now that we’re here, it makes it a lot easier to plan for this group going forward.”

Vin Scully’s legacy is bigger than baseball

Orioles reliever Cionel Perez (6-1) retired all four batters he faced. Jose Leclerc (0-1), the second of three Texas relievers, allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Jonah Heim and Marcus Semien homered for Texas, which lost its seventh straight home game and is 12 games below .500 at 46-58 overall.

Texas was swept in a series of at least three games for the fourth time this season. All of those games have come since the beginning of July.

“Things aren’t great at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it has to end that way,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “The games keep coming and I say that much. … We can’t give up right now, and we have to come out fighting, scratching and clawing.”

Hey 19

Juan Soto joins stacked Padres lineup: ‘Good luck to other pitchers’

Rangers starter Martin Perez matched his career high with nine strikeouts in six innings. The All-Star lefty left with the game tied 1-1, tying a franchise record with his 19th straight start without a loss.

Perez struck out the side twice, including with the bases loaded, to end the fifth when he hit his hand in his glove after striking out slugger Anthony Santander.

While Perez has been seen as a potential trade target for competing teams, the Rangers are holding on to their homegrown starter returning this season after a three-year absence. He is 9-2 since losing his first two starts and has expressed his desire to stay in Texas. Cole Hamels is the only other Rangers pitcher to go 19 starts without a loss since 2015-16 with 12 straight wins.

Hitting streaks

Santander’s RBI double in the ninth extended his hitting streak to 14 games. … Rangers 1B Nathaniel Lowe has a career-best 10-game hitting streak.

Trainer’s room

Rangers: Corey Seager is the designated hitter for the third straight game after missing three straight with a lower right leg injury after fouling off a ball in his leg. Woodward said Seager should be back at shortstop on Thursday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Next

Orioles: A day off before opening an interleague series at home against Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Rangers: Left-hander Cole Ragans, their first-round draft pick in 2016, made his big league debut Thursday night when the Rangers host the Chicago White Sox. Ragan, 24, has undergone Tommy John surgery twice in 14 months (March 2018 and May 2019). He was 8-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings in 18 starts combined for Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco.