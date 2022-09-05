New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A wildfire in remote eastern Oregon exploded over the weekend and has burned more than 43,000 acres Monday as crews work to contain the blaze, officials said.

The Double Creek Fire near the Immanaha community in the Hells Canyon Recreation Area was 0% contained as of Monday, the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

About 300 firefighters, along with air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, have responded to the growing wildfire. Crews on Sunday focused on building containment lines along the southern edge of the fire and along the Imnaha River corridor.

The fire prompted the evacuation of campers from Imnaha South to Pallet Ranch, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire, which burned stands of conifers and grasses and shrubs, was discovered on Tuesday and was started by a lightning strike and fanned by gusty winds.

Firefighters were monitoring an electrical fire in the nearby Eagle Cap Wilderness. The Nebo Fire has burned 11 square miles of rugged terrain, while the Sturgill Fire has grown to 13 square miles. Crews were allowing two fires to feed on dry fuel while protecting the structure.

In southwestern Oregon, officials said Sunday that firefighters had contained more than a quarter of the perimeter of the 30-square-mile Rum Creek Fire and expected further progress with cooler weather, allowing commanders to free up crews to work on other fires.

On August 17, a house and two other buildings were destroyed in a fire caused by lightning.

