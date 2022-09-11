New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A wildfire south of Portland, Oregon, grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said.

The Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal said the fire is bordering current lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it has formed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses and critical infrastructure in the area.

On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown called for emergency conflagration legislation to provide additional resources to crews fighting the blaze and support the state’s response.

“It’s a good reminder that conditions can change quickly and fires have no boundaries. With the weather forecast this week and the numerous wildfires burning near communities, it’s important for all Oregonians to be prepared,” Brown said. statement.

The Cedar Creek fire has been burning in Lane and Deschutes counties for more than a month. Firefighters were protecting remote homes in Oakridge, Westfir and surrounding mountain communities.

Meanwhile, at least 18 other large fires are burning in Oregon and Washington, prompting evacuations and targeted power outages as the region continues to challenge dry and windy conditions.

Further south, firefighters made progress against a massive wildfire in northern California that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes.

The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has spread to about 65 square miles with 10% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

“Cool temperatures and high humidity helped control some fire activity,” but high winds pushed flames north and northeast, according to a Cal Fire incident report Sunday.

More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were threatened, and about 11,000 residents in communities including Foresthill and Georgetown were ordered to evacuate.

In Southern California, cooler temperatures and rain brought relief to firefighters battling the Fairview Fire, about 75 miles southeast of Los Angeles, after last week’s scorching heat.

The 44-square-mile blaze was 45% contained by Sunday. The fire has destroyed at least 30 homes and other structures in Riverside County. Two died while escaping the fire last Monday.

The southern part of the state welcomed cooler weather over the weekend as a tropical storm approached the Pacific Coast and dissipated, helping to cool down temperatures that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.