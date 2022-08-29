New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At least two people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon, Sunday night.

Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller told Fox News Digital that officers responded to a report of an active shooter at a store in northeast Bend just after 7 p.m.

At least one shooter walked through the store parking lot firing a gun, but no victims were killed by those rounds.

The gunman then entered the store and shot and killed a person in front of the store.

Shooting at Florida deputies, killing man accused of pointing gun at girlfriend after threatening him

Texas shooting leaves 17-year-old and 5-year-old boy dead

The shooter continued through the store and shot and killed another person.

When responding officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect deceased. Police said initial reports indicate officers did not fire at the scene.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Bend Police said the investigation is still active.