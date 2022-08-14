New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A candidate for the state legislature in Oregon is suing a massage parlor and its owner after a masseuse allegedly grabbed her genitalia.

Democrat Anthony Medina, the current chair of the Woodburn School Board, is seeking $450,000 in damages from Woodburn Spa and owner Fuxiu Zhen.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB), “Plaintiff immediately told the masseuse that she did not want to be touched in that manner,” the complaint states. “The masseuse massaged the feet briefly for 10 seconds and then finished the massage at Madina for about 20 minutes. [promptly] Gone.”

According to the Oregon Capital Chronicle, Medina’s allegations include negligent hiring of unlicensed massage therapists and failure to properly train employees, in addition to allegations of battery for unwanted touching, as well as “human trafficking, indentured servitude, prostitution and other criminal activities.” Unlawful touching. The complaint also states that neither Jen nor the second masseuses hold massage therapist licenses in the state of Oregon, although Jen is reportedly licensed in California.

Jenn is also listed as the owner of Portland’s Iris Massage and Angel’s Touch Massage in Eugene, Ore., and Medina’s lawsuit lists two of the defendants.

In a report to Woodburn police, Medina said she went to a Woodburn spa in February when she couldn’t make an appointment with her chiropractor. He said the massage table was like a bed and he was given a towel instead of a sheet to cover himself.

After that he went home and told his wife and filed a police complaint. He later told the Capital Chronicle that the experience brought up past pain from his childhood.

“I was sexually abused when I was 10, and in this experience with massage, I froze and was that 10-year-old again,” he told the outlet. “Unfortunately, I had to go through this injury again and again.”

Incidents like this “can be difficult things to talk about, but we all have a responsibility to take action, whether you are a victim or know that human trafficking and exploitation are possible in our community,” he said.

Following Medina’s report, Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson claimed he had a similar experience at the same establishment.

Medina filed the complaint Thursday in Marion County Circuit Court, but they have yet to show they served the documents to the defendants. The suit comes a month after Medina filed a complaint with the local police. Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson has decided not to pursue charges against the spa or the massage, the Capital Chronicle reported.

“They are operating with impunity,” Medina’s attorney, Sean Riddell, told OPB. “It is my client’s desire to close these businesses.”