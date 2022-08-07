New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The body of a climber who fell to his death on Oregon’s Mount Hood in March has been recovered after months of dangerous weather and reduced avalanche conditions, officials said.

Pradnya Mohite, 34, of Issaquah, Washington, and her climbing partner, Lee Wang, 50, of Renton, Washington, were attempting to summit Mount Hood on March 9 when they fell 200 feet near the Luthold Couloir. A long, steep avalanche chute, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Ms. Wong suffered serious injuries and Ms. Mohite was pronounced dead at the scene of the fall,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said that the dangerous conditions at that time delayed the rescue efforts to recover Mohita’s body.

Recovery was further delayed after a series of late-season storms brought heavy snow in March and April, increasing the risk of avalanches and creating difficult climbing conditions.

On Thursday, rescuers noticed enough snow melting on the mountain and immediately began a recovery mission. As the climbing conditions were still dangerous, rescuers rushed to Mohita’s site by helicopter.

“Helicopter crews flew three specially trained rescuers from Portland Mountain Rescue and Volcano Mountain Rescue directly to the short, narrow and extremely steep snow ridge where Ms. Mohite was located,” the sheriff’s office said.

Crews lifted Mohita off the summit and transported her to the White River Snow Park.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Mohite and hope today brings closure to everyone affected by this tragedy,” the Sheriff’s Office said.