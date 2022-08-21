off
A hiker died Friday in Oregon after plunging about 100 feet near a waterfall, officials said.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail when she fell near Wissendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge around 1:15 a.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

She suffered life-threatening head injuries in the fall, officials said.

Corbett firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles from the trailhead to reach the woman and found people performing CPR on her. Despite life-saving efforts, firefighters pronounced her dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was hiking with friends along the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail on Friday.

(Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

“It’s terribly devastating,” said Stephanie Weinstein, a Canadian woman visiting Multnomah Falls. told FOX12 Oregon.

Multnomah County Search and Rescue was dispatched to assist in the recovery of the hiker’s body.

A female hiker fell approximately 100 feet near Wissendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.

(Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said the hiker’s identity will be released after notification of her next of kin.

Further details were not immediately available.