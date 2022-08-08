New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

exclusive- Republican Oregon gubernatorial hopeful Christine Drazan has a plan to take her state in a “new direction” and away from “extreme” policies she says have led to a high crime rate, failing schools and a major homelessness crisis.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Drazan outlined her “Roadmap for Oregon’s Future,” a plan she says will appeal to Oregonians of all political stripes and lead the state, a longtime progressive haven for Democrats, in a new direction. Heights with real, “apparent” change.

“You know, this race this year is really about leadership. It’s a very simple conversation with us Oregonians. Are you better off today than you were ten years ago, before the Democrats controlled everything?” Drazan, a former minority leader in the Oregon House of Representatives, said when asked why she thought her campaign would win in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor in decades.

“Things are more expensive here; taxes are higher; our schools are the worst in the nation. We have the highest rates of homelessness and addiction with the lowest levels of access to recovery services. And our crime rate has gone through the roof,” she added.

Drazan argued that Oregonians felt the negative changes taking place across the state and could see a “direct connection” between them and Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat who has served as governor since 2015.

She described her opponent, Democratic nominee and former speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives Tina Kotek, as a continuation of the leftist policies that have steered Oregon down its current path and said Oregonians don’t trust one-party control. They are very good.

“They want balance, and they want someone, obviously, that will solve the problems that are bothering them,” says Drazan. “And it’s not about this global agenda. They don’t want someone to focus entirely on federal issues and global issues and talk about climate all the time with them.”

“They need someone to say, ‘We need better schools and politics out of the classroom. We need lower taxes. We need to be able to afford to fill up our car at the gas pump,'” she added. “These are basic kitchen table issues that Oregonians want their next leader to focus on.” These are, and I am the only candidate in this race who is focused on those issues, a new direction for our state.”

As part of his “roadmap,” Drazan plans to address issues plaguing Oregon, including homelessness, drug abuse, mental health challenges, rising crime and lagging school performance. She also plans to cut taxes and take steps to lower the cost of living in the state.

Asked how she would use the roadmap to move forward in the historically Democrat-leaning state, Drazan said she would show Oregonians that they can see the failures of those running the state, but that they are solvable problems.

“The issues outlined in the road map are core issues that Oregonians have seen Democrats fail in my own state for too long,” she said. “The failures our state is facing right now aren’t inevitable, they’re failed leadership. And that’s the connection.”

“This roadmap for Oregon’s future is about having this conversation with Oregonians and being really clear that this is absolutely fixable. This is where we are right now, where we have homeless people on every corner and under every overpass, it doesn’t have to be this way and we can fix it,” she said. said

“It’s really important to me to go out there and talk to Oregonians about this, the change they want to see and how we’re going to achieve that in a very clear way. And that’s what the road map allows us to do,” she added.

Drazan has committed to working with the Democrat-controlled state legislature to reach “reasonable” approaches to the issues, but said he would veto any bill that does not support law enforcement or expands on abortion protections already codified in state law.

She vowed to end Oregonians’ exposure to one-party control of the state and restore education’s focus on meeting graduation requirements rather than turning kids into “Democrat changemakers.”

However, she added that working with Democrats would benefit the state and lead to “more durable solutions” without political extremism.

As for former President Donald Trump, who is expected to be a major player in this year’s midterms, Drazan predicts he won’t have much interest in Oregon and is adamant that national politics don’t play a huge role in statewide elections.

“We’re a long way from Washington, DC,” she said. “We’re not a typical swing drop-in state for somebody to really come here. And Oregonians are very focused on the challenges at home right now. That’s just the way it is, and that’s where I’m going to put myself. Focus on this race.”

Drazan didn’t shy away from the reality of the daunting challenge ahead of her in winning over enough Oregon voters to become the state’s next governor, but vowed to carry her message across the state until Election Day.

“This is an opportunity for change in Oregon,” she said. “I believe we have a long way to go. I have a lot of hard work to do between now and November 8, and I’m committed to doing whatever it takes to get over the finish line and really help. Support my fellow Oregonians.”