First on Fox: Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan highlighted her Oregon roots and, in her first announcement of the general election, took aim at Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and her Democratic and independent rivals, who are running to succeed Brown.

“I’m an Oregonian, my life is an Oregon story. I was born in Klamath Falls, where family and community are everything to me,” Drazan said in her top, which was first shared with Fox News on Monday.

Drazan, who is hoping to become the first Republican in four decades to win a gubernatorial election in the blue state of Oregon, topped a primary field of about 20 candidates in May to win the GOP nomination. She won an equally crowded Democratic primary against former state House Speaker Tina Kotek and is running against independent candidate Betsy Johnson, a former moderate Democratic state senator, in November’s general election.

Brown became governor in February 2015 after the resignation of incumbent John Kitzhaber. She won a special election in 2016 and won a full four-year term in 2018 and was barred from seeking another term due to term limits.

“Growing up I saw firsthand politicians put their personal agendas ahead of hard-working families,” said Drazan, a former state legislator who served as state House minority leader for two years.

And she criticized “Kate Brown, Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson for extraordinary power, but they made it worse,” for a “massive sales tax” and for releasing “thousands of dangerous criminals.”

“If you’re looking for a third term for Kate Brown, you’ve got two great options — Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson,” Drazan noted, before highlighting, “If you’re looking for a new direction — the person who actually stands is Kate Brown — then let’s do it.”

Drazan’s team told Fox News they are spending six figures to run the ad statewide on TV and digitally, and said the campaign has raised more than $4 million to date, more than any other GOP statewide candidate in recent Oregon political history. And they noted that the Republican Governors Association made early investments in Drazan’s campaign.

Despite Oregon being a solidly Democratic state, the margin of victory in every gubernatorial election since 2002 has been in the single digits. And recent opinion polls suggest another competitive election this year.

Drazan Communications Director John Burke argues “Oregonians are desperate for change. Our campaign has momentum and we’re ready to make history this November.”