Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan will flip Oregon red this November and end 40 years of Democratic leadership.

Drazan joined “America’s Newsroom” on Friday to discuss her state’s homeless crisis, its relentless crime wave and recent polls that suggest the race is tilting in her favor.

“We woke up today, and I couldn’t be more excited about where we stand right now in this race. We’re leading the polls and Oregonians are ready for change,” she told Bill Heimer and Dana Perino.

Drazan went on to discuss Portland’s ongoing homelessness and crime crises, saying the city — and the state — don’t recognize its residents.

“[Oregonians] They don’t recognize their own state, they certainly don’t feel proud of their own city now… It used to be the safest and certainly the most beautiful state in the country, and now that’s not the experience.”

GOP optimists say the state’s deep dissatisfaction with the state of affairs could push voters to choose a candidate who can make a difference this November.

“‘They’re looking for leadership to ensure public safety, improve graduation requirements and certainly fix the out-of-control affordability in our state of Oregon,'” she said.

“There are people [already] Voting with their feet. They are moving to Republican states. They are looking for opportunities to put their children in school full-time, they are looking for a good business environment…” she added.

Drazan will face Democrat Tina Kotek and independent Betsy Johnson — a former Democrat — on Nov. 8.