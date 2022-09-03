New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

University of Oregon football running back Spencer Webb will wear Webb’s No. 1 on the back of their helmets during Saturday’s Week 1 matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. 4 will be honored by wearing a special decal.

Webb, 22, died in July after falling while climbing a mountain near Eugene, Oregon.

Webb, a tight end, is preparing for his fourth season as a member of the Oregon football team.

“I think we should honor his memory by being great in the way we approach our work and ask, ‘Does this unit reflect what it should be in the picture?’ That’s what we ask ourselves,” Gatti coach Drew Mehringer said. to Oregon Live.

“Don’t miss the opportunities you have. They’re not going to be here forever — right, wrong or indifferent. We’ll talk about it. I think guys like Cam (McCormick) have done a really good job of putting it in its rightful place. It’s something that’s growing for us as we go through this. , but with our unit together, I think we all supported each other.”

Webb ranked No. 1 in his first three years at Oregon. 18 but during the 2022 college football season the no. Changed to 4.

“He’s like a little brother to me, and I hope I get a chance to wear that No. 18 for him,” Oregon tight end Cam McCormick said. “A lot of people know now that he’s moving to (No.) 4 this season, but I’ve known Spence as 18 my whole career here. So I’d love to honor Spence and wear 18 with his name on it for myself and for him, going back to the first game.”

Webb’s girlfriend, model Kelly Kay, She announced that she was pregnant Webb with the kids in an August Instagram post.

“We made an angel before heaven,” Kay wrote in the caption. “All you ever wanted was to be a dad…I know from above you’ll be the best. I can’t believe I’m doing this without you but knowing I’ll have a part of you keeps me going. I’m half you, half me. I can’t wait to meet someone who’s half you. I’ll never miss you. Love you both.”

Kickoff between Oregon and Georgia is scheduled for 3:30pm ET today.

