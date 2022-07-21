New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An apparent road-rage incident in Polk County, Oregon turned deadly last week when a driver shot and killed 45-year-old father Dennis Anderson.

Anderson was driving with Brandi Goldsbury along Highway 18 in the Van Duzer Corridor around 9 p.m. on July 13 when a car began following the couple, “The driver erred, engaged dangerously and attempted to force Dennis and Brandi’s vehicle off. Road,” according to GoFundMe for Anderson’s funeral expenses “Devoted dad, Dennis Anderson, killed. Help!”

According to Oregon State Police and GoFundMe descriptions, the father of three pulled over to let the driver go, at which point the suspect got out of his car and fired multiple shots at the victim. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Brandi was physically vulnerable, likely sheltered from the spray of bullets by her husband’s body,” the GoFundMe says.

He added: “The consequences of such a violent and unprovoked attack are immeasurable, yet Brandi and the children want Dennis to be remembered not for how he died, but for how he lived. A kind and funny man who had nothing else to do. Others laugh. , Brandi described him as a ‘goofball,’ a committed and devoted father who loved his children more than anything else. He would do anything for his family, even deliver pizzas for extra money during a pandemic.”

Goldsbury told Oregon Live that her husband sprayed wiper fluid on his windshield while driving, possibly onto the other driver’s car — a black BMW Series 3, according to police.

Oregon State Police described the suspect as “a young male, under 25 years old, with a medium build and short black hair.”

Anderson’s murder remains under investigation. Police from multiple agencies responded to the crime scene but did not locate the suspect’s vehicle. Officers also detained a man matching the suspect’s description, but that man was later released.

“Brandi and her children will be called upon to sit almost aloof over the next few weeks and months,” reads the GoFundMe for Anderson. “It would be very helpful if their concerns were not related to the catastrophic consequences of losing their father’s income while they were momentarily grieving his presence and dealing with the shock of their new reality. If someone could help cover immediate expenses, arrange a funeral and meet household needs, Your generosity could not have gone to a more loving and deserving family.”

Goldsbury works in the Department of Abdominal Organ Transplantation at Oregon Health & Science University.

“She worked as a medical assistant for pediatric patients for many years before that. She approaches each visit with pure love and a passion to help her patients through some of the toughest days. Now it’s Brandi and her kids who lend a little help,” the GoFundMe says.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case or the suspect to call Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888.