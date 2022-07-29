New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An Oregon district administrator told school leaders that he is concerned about the “great rush” to reopen schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic that “could miss an opportunity” to implement an equity agenda, according to an email reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Pat McCreary, administrator for equity and inclusion at the Beaverton School District, wrote about her concerns about Gov. Kate Brown’s advice.

In December 2020, Governor Brown said, “Going forward, the decision to resume in-person instruction must be made locally, district-by-district, school-by-school.”

In response, McCreary told leaders at various schools in January 2021, “I am concerned about our district’s efforts to reopen schools in a way that seems too hasty to get back to what we know and are comfortable with. Before COVID, and re-visioning the structures and practices we knew and Prevents transformational equity.”

“I’m concerned that we’re going to miss this (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to implement change,” he said.

In another email reviewed by Fox News on Dec. 16, 2021, McCreary said the district has not made any changes despite pushback from parents over “an opposition being raised in the classroom.”

“The trauma, in my view, comes from refusing to engage students’ histories and identities racially,” he said. “They are not included in the work to develop and practice empathy.”

Equity is a top priority for the Oregon public education system, including the Beaverton district.

“Beaverton owns that our student outcomes are currently indicative of our complicity in perpetuating institutional racism, and we are committed to taking steps to address the current culture that leads to these outcomes,” the district’s mission statement said, according to the previously “counterintuitive” curriculum. Reported by Fox News Digital.

“We are committed to eliminating the structures, policies and practices that perpetuate inequality in our schools and our community,” it continues.

Fox News previously reported that Errol Hassell Elementary in Beaverton taught a 21-day anti-racism curriculum. Elementary children are instructed to describe their race and made them aware of microaggressions and systemic racism.

Discussion questions asked students, “Why is color blindness not the best option?” and “What are some invisible ways racism shows up in our lives?”

Beginning in 2019, the Oregon Student Success Act plans to invest $2 billion in K-12 education every two years. The funding is prioritized for programs to “improve access and opportunities for historically underserved students in the education system.”

An “antiracist” fellowship funded by ODE trains K-12 educators to reject the “Eurocentric worldview” of “individualism,” Fox News reported.

In addition, the ODE taught its staff that anti-bias training involved “absolutely racist conditioning” for whites.