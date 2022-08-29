New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Oregon father of four described how he and his children fled Sunday after they entered an Oregon Safeway grocery store and opened fire.

At least two people were killed in a shooting at a Safeway location in Bend, Oregon on Sunday. Josh Kaba, who was at the store with his four children, said his wife chose to stay in the car because she was not feeling well, according to KTVZ-TV.

Kaba went into the store with his sons, but one of the four was in a different section of the store when the shooting started. Kaba says the gunman walked in as his family prepared to leave.

“We started moving towards the front. Then we heard how many shots were fired in the front – six or seven. I immediately turned to my boys and said, ‘Run!’ People were screaming. … It was a horrible experience,” he told the station.

Kaba said he and his three children fled to another section of the store and left through a side exit. He said his wife had anticipated the move “by the grace and provision of God” and yelled, “Get in the car! Get in the car!” The car had already pulled over to get out shouting like this.

Kaba then went back to the store to pick up their fourth son, who made it safely to the vehicle as police ran into the store.

“When I got out of that store and the kids were rounded up, that’s it [police] running the store,” Caba told KTVZ. “They’re wonderful people. They deserve all the praise and credit in the world. Having someone shoot at your kids is a lot scarier than you can imagine. They’re rock stars!”

Kaba was one of several witnesses who spoke to local media. Heather Thompson, who lives near the store, says she heard the initial shots and thought the car had flipped over.

“And then in less than a minute there were 10-20 shots and then another 10-20 shots. I told my dad to get away from the window and people were running out of the Safeway,” she told KTVZ, adding that police arrived. “Like, in 5 seconds.”

Molly Taroli was also in the store when the shooting started. She told The Bulletin newspaper that she pulled her own handgun from her purse as store employees tried to help shoppers get out safely.

Police say they found the suspect dead inside the store, with an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun lying nearby. Two victims are believed to have been killed and another injured in the attack.

Police have not yet identified any of the suspects or victims.