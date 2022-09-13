new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Oprah Winfrey Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing some criticism after suggesting they might make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my dad passed away recently this summer — and when all families come together for a simple celebration, the ritual of burying your dead, you know. An opportunity for peacemaking,” Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival.

“And hopefully, it will be.”

The 68-year-old TV personality’s comments come a year after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday. Prince Harry and Markle’s bombshell interview With Winfrey, when the couple decided to step back from their royal duties.

Oprah says Queen Elizabeth II’s death is chance to ‘make peace’ for Meghan, Harry and Royal Family

Commentators took to Twitter After Prince Harry and Prince William and their wives reunited to honor the Queen — again — “The Color Purple” actress raised the royal family’s ongoing tensions and questioned why.

Oprah talks about ‘burying the dead’ and says she hopes it will help Prince Harry and Meghan make ‘peace’ with the royals. Isn’t she precious,” wrote one Twitter user. “Never had a word examined [Harry and Meghan] Said … she calls herself a serious talk show host.”

Another Twitter user added: “Oprah forgot she started this. An apology might help make peace.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Hey @Oprah if you care For that family you would not have given them a platform to badmouth the RF family. After your interview, anger rose between them. So stop the BS talk,” another post said.

Despite rumors of an ongoing royal rift, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton in paying floral tributes outside Windsor on Saturday. Grandmother of brothers Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday At Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Prince William, who assumed the title of Prince of Wales after his father King Charles III, extended the invitation to Prince Harry and Markle.

Click here to get the Fox News app

It is unclear whether Markle will attend Prince Harry’s September 19 funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Fox News’ Lauren Overhultz contributed to this report.