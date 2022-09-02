Oprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars heading to this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, which on Friday unveiled a lineup of hundreds of expected guests from Darren Aronofsky to Rebecca Zlotowski.

Spielberg, as previously announced, will make his first appearance at the festival at the premiere of the semi-autobiographical film. legendsactors Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen are also expected to participate.

world premiere Glass Bow: Mystery of Knivescontinuation of detective 2019, Director Rian Johnson will arrive on September 10 along with stars Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson and Ethan Hawke.

The premiere will also take place on September 10. Sydney, a documentary about the life of the famous actor Sidney Poitier. Winfrey produced the documentary and also gave interviews.

Winfrey will also be featured on screen at Quinta Brunson’s festival Weird: The Al Yankovic Storybiopic about the satirical pop musician. While Brunson is not on the cast, Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the award-winning musician, should be in, as should Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna.

Meanwhile, Swift is scheduled to screen and discuss her short film on September 9th. Everything’s Too Good: Short Film with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

Cage, Blanchett, Jackman

Stars Viola Davis, Tuso Mbedu and John Boyega will be attending the world premiere of The Woman King on September 9, while singers Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson are expected on September 11 for My policeman.

Jennifer Lawrence, Zac Efron, Nicolas Cage, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Anna Kendrick are expected to walk the red carpet this year.

Singer Buffy Sainte-Marie will also be in Toronto for the documentary’s September 8 premiere. Buffy Sainte Marie: Carry On which chronicles her life, music and activism.

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, star night raiders, which was one of last year’s TIFF’s top ten Canadian films, returns this year in Starwhich is located in a bar in northern Ontario that remains a peaceful haven amidst a series of natural disasters.

After re-combining this year for Obi-Wan Kenobi, stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will also take part in TIFF. McGregor will star alongside Hawke in a comedy-drama. Raymond and Ray while Christensen is among the Canadians on the guest list at the Hollywood North Party hosted by Toronto Life as well as Hello! Canada. The guest list for the event also includes musicians K-OS, Cardinal Offichal and actor Paul Sung-Hyun Lee.

Director Jordan Peele will participate in a Q&A session following the screening of his recent film on September 12. nope, while Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will speak at the Visionaries program of the TIFF industry conference.

Musicians Tegan and Sarah, Joe Jonas and Nelly Furtado will also take part in this year’s festival.