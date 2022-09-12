New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Oprah Winfrey Queen Elizabeth II called the death “an opportunity for peace” within the royal family.

Winfrey spoke briefly about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “bombshell” interview at the Toronto Film Festival and the possibility of the two reconciling with Prince William and the rest of the royal family.

“Well, I think this is it, I think in all families – you know, my father passed away recently this summer, and when all the families come together for a general ceremony, the ritual of burying your dead, you know. A chance for peace. And hopefully, that will be,” Sydney said. she told Xtra while promoting her upcoming documentary about Poitier.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Winfrey was barely visible in an interview with Gayle King of “CBS Mornings.”

“I don’t get into people’s family matters,” she told the king when asked about the possibility of a reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William.

“Everyone who has had some challenges in their families with in-laws or brothers or sisters knows how difficult some of those situations can be, and I’m sure the royal family is no different,” she continued. “Nobody approaches me about their family business, so I try to stay out of people’s family business.”

The talk show host spoke about the “surprise” of her 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Markle. The couple have spoken for the first time about their decision to step back from their senior roles in the royal family.

“I was as surprised as anyone about the bombshell interview,” Winfrey explained to King. “I’m doing an interview to give them a platform to tell their story about why they left, and my first intention is clarity on why you left.”

“So, some of the things revealed in that interview surprised me and those surprises are now referred to as bombshells, but I didn’t set out to do a bombshell interview,” she continued. “I set out to do an interview, have a conversation that allows them to tell their story.”

Prince Harry and Markle spoke with Winfrey In an interview in 2021, they discussed why they decided to leave their roles in the royal family.

One revelation included in the interview was that there were conversations about the skin tone of Markle and Prince Harry’s first child, Archie. The couple did not name who made the comments, but Prince Harry noted at the time that it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down from their royal roles in 2020.

Despite rumors of an ongoing royal rift, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton to view floral tributes outside Windsor on Saturday. The brothers’ grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Prince William, who assumed the title of Prince of Wales after his father King Charles III, extended the invitation to Prince Harry and Markle.

It is unclear if Markle will attend Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II With Prince Harry on September 19.