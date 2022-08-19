OPP racially discriminates against 54 migrant farm workers while searching for rapist, Ontario court rules

The rights of dozens of migrant farm workers have been tried in an Ontario court over a complaint related to a 2013 incident involving the prosecution of a rape suspect. (SHS)

According to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal, in 2013 provincial police prosecuted 54 racially motivated migrant agricultural workers while hunting a rape suspect, forcing dozens of workers to turn in DNA samples despite “obvious” physical evidence that they did not match. description of the suspect. .

The recent ruling is the first time that a provincial rights watchdog has ruled on how law enforcement conducts DNA testing and, perhaps most importantly, how police deal with migrant agricultural workers — a population the judge called ” vulnerable, easily identifiable group” that is “clearly distinct from the predominantly white community”.

According to Shane Martinez, a Toronto-based human rights lawyer, a Toronto-based human rights lawyer representing workers in Canada, the 64-page decision also highlights the gross imbalance of power among migrant agricultural workers enrolled in Canada’s Seasonal Farm Workers Program (SAWP) , their Canadian employers and the police. case.

“This decision is quite significant to us in terms of justifying these 54 workers for an experience that was nothing short of egregious in terms of police misconduct,” he said.

“OPP is aware of this decision and is currently reviewing it,” the OPP sergeant said. Carlo Berardi, acting media relations coordinator, said in an email to CBC News Thursday. “It would be inappropriate to make any further comments at this time.”

OPP is discriminated against based on “race, color, place of origin”

While investigating the violent sexual assault of a woman living alone in her home in rural Elgin County in 2013, the OPP discriminated against dozens of migrant farm workers “because of race, color and place of origin,” an Ontario Human Rights Tribunal judge wrote. Marla Burstyn’s decision is posted on Monday.

The woman told investigators that her attacker was a black, young man; and in his mid-20s. He was 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall. She also believed that he was a migrant worker with what she thought was a Jamaican accent.

If they don’t provide their DNA to the police, they won’t be brought back to the farm to work. – Shane Martinez, Migrant Workers Advocate

Based on this information, the OPP began searching five nearby farms and ultimately decided to request voluntary DNA samples from the workers, which the tribunal notes none of the officers had experience with.

The lead plaintiff in the case, Leon Logan, a migrant farm worker from Jamaica, described how his employer took him to see policemen waiting in unmarked vehicles on the farm property.

His boss explained that a rape had taken place and that Logan needed to give the officers a DNA sample to clear his name. If he didn’t, the farmer told him, he would no longer be allowed to work and would most likely be sent back to Jamaica.

“In this case, we saw that the police actually took advantage of the employer-employee relationship by going to the employer of the migrant workers and having them help them round up the migrant workers,” Martinez said.

“If they hadn’t submitted to the police investigation, if they hadn’t given their DNA to the police, they wouldn’t have been returned to the farm to work.”

The assailant went missing during a DNA test.

Within days, 100 farm workers at five Elgin County farms went through a similar experience and, like Logan, 96 provided DNA samples while four refused.

Neither Logan nor any of the 99 other migrant workers were ever offered a phone, the judge noted, “to call a lawyer or anyone else for that matter to discuss the police request.”

“There is no evidence that the OPP took into account the barriers faced by migrant workers in exercising this right to consultation, such as the likelihood that migrant workers have access to a telephone, their level of education and language skills, and the fear they may experience in the exercise of this right.”

Moreover, the tribunal stated that many of the men who had their DNA tested “apparently” did not match the suspect’s description.

“There is evidence, as discussed above, of migrant workers who were asked for a DNA sample, even if they were too short, too heavy, too old and/or had too much facial hair to reasonably fit the description,” said referee. wrote, noting that one of the men interviewed was only 5 feet 2 inches tall, from East India, weighed 100 pounds, had long black hair and a goatee.

In the end, the report notes, none of the DNA samples collected by the police matched what was found at the crime scene, and the police “somehow missed the assailant during DNA testing at the first farm.”

SWAP system ‘rotten to the core’, defenders say

Only in November 2013, the police arrested Henry Cooper, who pleaded guilty to sexual harassment with a weapon, forced imprisonment and death threats and was sentenced to seven years in prison. The decision notes that the police obtained Cooper’s DNA “without his consent”, taking a tin can, a tray of pizza slices and a napkin that he threw away.

Logan demanded $30,000 from the tribunal in compensation for his treatment by the police. OPP claimed that he should receive no more than $2,000. The Tribunal awarded him $7,500 for “damage to dignity, feelings and self-respect”.

While workers’ advocates see human rights rule as their victory, Chris Ramsarup of the Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW) group said he wouldn’t be surprised if it happened again.

“This is not about one employer. It’s not about a few cops engaging in egregious behavior. The whole system is rotten to the core, and we need fundamental changes.”

That’s why the group and their lawyer will appear again at the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal in November to set a date for a hearing to force the OPP to develop a set of policies on how officers treat migrant workers and the precarious legal and economic situation. in which they found themselves participating in the SAWP.

“It’s about us as a society standing up, denouncing the police and putting an end to the abuses,” Ramsarup said. “We need to develop a strong public policy with the participation of migrant workers and the development of a solution.”