OPP investigates alleged police attack on indigenous person caught on video

An Ontario police officer is investigating a non-Indigenous police officer in connection with an alleged assault that was caught on mobile phone video, CBC News has learned.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed to CBC News that it was approached by the Nishnawbe-Asky Police Service (NAPS) to investigate an alleged attack that took place in the Slate Falls First Nations area in late August. Slate Fall Indigenous Chief Lorraine Crane said she was informed by NAPS leadership that the service had asked the OPP to conduct an external investigation.

According to Crane, watching the video of the alleged attack was unpleasant.

“I was very disturbed when they showed me the tape … As a manager, it was very unpleasant for me to see this.”

CBC News received three videos of the incident, which took place on the night of August 30, showing a NAPS officer pinning a 24-year-old man against the side of a police pickup truck in an attempt to handcuff him. The officer suddenly hits the back of the man’s head, which appears to be bouncing off the side of the truck.

The video shows the man, James Masakeyash, falls face down to the ground and remains motionless.

“He lined me up, hit me and knocked me to the ground. I don’t remember what happened after that,” Masakeyash told CBC News.

WATCH: Mobile phone video captures alleged police attack:

OPP investigates alleged assault by Indigenous police officer Duration 2:39 An Indigenous-focused police officer is under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police in connection with an alleged attack that was filmed on mobile phone video. The video, filmed at the Slate Falls First Nation Hotel, shows an officer allegedly hitting a man on the head.

Masakeyash said that when he came to, it was morning and he was in the cell.

He tells his story because he doesn’t want it to happen to anyone else, he said.

NAPS Police Chief Roland Morrison said he could not comment on the matter so as not to tarnish the ongoing process.

“We are aware of the video, we have contacted (First Nation) leadership about how we will deal with this,” Morrison said.

James Masakeyash, 24, says he does not remember what happened after a police officer hit him on the back of the head with a police car. (Courtesy of Miriam Cook)

The video shows the alleged victim not resisting.

Morrison said the officer is currently on scheduled leave and was not part of the squad’s regular contingent in Slate Falls, an Ojibway community about 400 kilometers northeast of Kenora, Ontario.

NAPS patrols 34 First Nations in northern Ontario from the Manitoba border to the west coast of James Bay. The force had 203 officers in 2020, about 60 percent of whom were indigenous, according to the agency. Canadian press.

The three videos provided by CBC News are almost four minutes long and were filmed by close acquaintances of Masakeyash and his family. The first video begins with an off-screen officer yelling at Masakeyash, who looks drunk, to “get up”, that he “dealt with you last night” and that he will be dragging him by the ankles.

Masakeyash then falls, tripping over the pants that were hanging from his legs. According to the video, Masakeyash, who was not originally handcuffed, struggles to pull his pants up as an officer scolds him.

“Get up, I’ll drag you,” said the officer. “Get up.”

It ends with Masakeyash finally getting to his feet and stumbling towards a police pickup truck idling with its headlights on.

In the second video, Masakeyash is facing the side of a police truck as a policeman behind him tries to handcuff him. The officer then hits Masakeyash in the back of the head and then throws him face down on the ground.

In the third video, which is 53 seconds long, an officer can be seen handcuffing Masakeyash, who is lying on the ground and does not appear to be moving. It ends with the officer standing over the 24-year-old.

Masakeyash’s sister, Miriam Cooke, says the NAPS officer should have been immediately removed from his position pending the completion of the investigation. (Miriam Cook)

“You can see where he hits the truck and gets thrown to the ground,” said Miriam Cook, Masakeyash’s sister, who is also a nurse and entrepreneur.

“You can tell that my brother didn’t resist arrest… It upset me, I was very angry and hurt by watching the video.”

Cook said she brought Masakeyash to her home in Thunder Bay to take him to the doctor and monitor for any symptoms of a concussion. According to Cook, the officer should have been immediately removed from his position until the investigation was completed.

“He had no reason to do it at all”

Masakeyash with facial injuries following an incident involving police officer Nishnawbe Asuka, currently under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police. (CBC News)

Adam Carpenter said that Masakeyash was at his house that night and that his family called the police to make sure he got home safely. Carpenter said regular NAPS staff in the community will help people get home safely if they’ve had too much to drink.

“We called to ask James to walk home because he was intoxicated,” Carpenter, 18, said.

“Usually the police are friendly people who help us. This time it wasn’t like that,” Carpenter said. “[The officer] was aggressive, he was very angry, he shouted a lot that night.”

Ivan Cook, 64, Masakeyash’s adoptive father, said he spoke to an NAPS officer the next day and recorded the conversation. He said the officer claimed he hit Masakeyash because he was reaching for his police pistol, which is not seen on the video.

He said he told the officer that Masakeyash was not the type of person to become aggressive in such situations.

“I’m still a little mad at that officer… I don’t think they’re trained for that… He had no reason to do it at all.”