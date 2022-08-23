Opioid deaths in Ontario have risen sharply in the first two years of the pandemic compared to 2019, according to preliminary data.

According to recently released data, opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic than in the first, and there was a sharp jump in deaths in both years compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Preliminary data from the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario also indicates a decline in opioid deaths in the province in March 2022.

About eight people a day died from opioids in the second year of the pandemic. From April 2021 to March 2022, there were 2,790 opioid-related deaths, compared to 2,727 in the first year of the pandemic, according to the coroner’s office.

This was a big jump from 2019, when opioids killed 1,559 Ontarians — about four a day.

“It’s going on, and it’s bad, and it’s gotten a lot worse during the pandemic,” Dr. Dirk Huer, Chief Coroner of Ontario, said in an interview.

But the data also shows that the death rate was down 10% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

The data is considered preliminary because it includes both confirmed and probable opioid-related deaths, Hyer said, and is subject to change.

“Should we celebrate the fact that we’re down 10 percent?” Hyer said. “Not. We still have a lot of people dying, but yeah, we’re not continuing to grow, so that’s good.”

The total number of deaths decreased by 31% in March 2022 compared to March 2021. This month, Ontario lifted most of its COVID-19-related restrictions, though Hyer said it’s just a correlation at this point and not necessarily the cause of the fall.

Overall, the death rate from opioid poisoning in 2021 was 19.5 deaths per 100,000 people, more than double the rate of 9.1 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017.

The data shows Hyer that the surge in opioid deaths during the pandemic was due to more people using drugs on their own due to fewer services available in their communities.

“This community is now reopening, so there is some support in terms of safety, but also support for mental well-being and, in general, improving the situation in general,” Hyer said.

He also said that border closures could affect the supply of drugs.

Northern Ontario remains the hardest hit in the province, and the problem is getting worse, with the region’s death rate more than doubling.

“Thunder Bay, Sudbury, Algoma, just a massive increase,” Hyer said.

Thunder Bay County Health Department had an opioid death rate of 82.1 per 100,000 people in the first quarter, the highest in the province and more than four times higher than the province.

The Sudbury and County Public Health Service reported an opioid death rate of 57.9 per 100,000 people. (Frédéric Projean/Radio-Canada)

Sudbury and County Public Health was next highest with an opioid death rate of 57.9 per 100,000 people, while Algoma Public Health was in and around Sault Ste. Mary, Ontario. — was third with a death rate of 52 per 100,000 people.

The coroner’s report says men continue to die from opioids at a disproportionate rate, accounting for three out of four deaths in Ontario. Men aged 25 to 44 accounted for 54% of deaths in the first quarter of 2022.

The data show that fentanyl remains the most common substance found in those who have died from opioids. Fentanyl was responsible for 88% of deaths in 2021, up from 86% a year earlier, which in itself is a big jump from 53% of all opioid-related deaths in 2019.

Tara Gomez, an epidemiologist at Unity Health in Toronto who studies opioid use, is wary of the recent drop in deaths reported in March and says the data remains preliminary.

“It’s so hard to know for sure right now, but it’s better than the alternative we keep seeing during

pandemic,” she said.

“But it’s important to remember that eight deaths a day compared to four deaths a day before the pandemic is such a big change.”

Her work has focused on differences between cities and rural areas, as well as problems in the northern parts of the province.

“I think a lot of the harm reduction services that we have work really well in urban settings, but in larger areas or in rural areas it is much more difficult to plan and manage,” she said.

Gomes said the province and the federal government should loosen regulations on proven opioid treatments such as Suboxone and Methadone and greatly expand harm reduction measures and safe places to use drugs, as well as a safe supply of drugs.

Her research found that opioids are disproportionately killing the homeless and unemployed during the pandemic. Her research shows that it also had a big impact on builders.

“We still haven’t resolved it.”