Opinion Serena Williams extends US Open party with three-set win over Annette Kontaveit

Serena Williams may not win the US Open — in fact, she probably won’t — but she’s proven one thing through two rounds of this tournament. No. After beating No. 2 seed Annette Kontaveit 7-6, 2-6, 6-2, we know Williams can still play at a high, high level.

To be honest, it’s hard to know if that’s still possible. For various reasons, Williams has not shown since reaching the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open. That was 19 months ago. At 40, when you’ve gone so long without looking like one of the best in the world, it’s hard to know when that will happen again.

One night, it did. Cheered on by the crowd, playing more freely than she did in Monday’s first round, Williams looked better and then looked her age, digging into her experience and determined to win in the third set that rattled her 26-year-old opponent. .

And in the end, it put Williams in the third round of a draw that suddenly laid out a plausible path to the quarterfinals or beyond.

With Kontaveit now out of the picture, Williams will face unseeded Alja Tomlanovic in the third round. After that? Perhaps 23rd seed Barbora Krejcikova, the only seed left in the draw at eighth, has been injured for most of the season.

Somehow, against significant odds, it’s not premature to look ahead to next week and plan something unique.

Williams says she’s done after this tournament, but wherever this run ends, she’s not running on fumes. Her high level is still very, very good. Imagine what it would be like if she said she was devoting every ounce of energy left in her body to a year full of training and tournament preparation and travel that she could physically stand.

Unless you change your mind, that won’t happen. But given how Williams performed Wednesday night against a legitimately top-ranked player, at least the question on her mind is: What if?

No athlete in their 40s knows exactly what will happen when they get out of bed in the morning. But in the first set, Williams played as well as she could at this stage of her career.

She served beautifully. She served well with depth, purpose and pace. In the middle of some rallies, she defended herself like a 25-year-old, not someone whose movement has rapidly declined over the past few years. For about an hour, Williams turned back the clock. And she didn’t win it, taking the set in a tiebreaker.

It didn’t look sustainable and proved not to be as Williams lost 6-2 in the second set. But it’s a wonderful reminder of the tennis Williams can still produce, at least in short bursts.

The question is whether she has enough in the tank to push back one more time. The answer is a resounding yes.

From the start of the third set, Williams was more consistent, more composed and more powerful than Kontaveit, who despite her superior ranking has only reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam once in her career. When the pressure is on and the stakes are really high, Kontawaite is out of her league.

It’s a glimpse of what Williams can be like at age 40. And this is probably a sign that the next few days are going to be crazy.

The problem with the last few years of Williams’ career is that she hasn’t played much tennis. She is so good that she can come to Grand Slam events and often rush into the draw without as much match preparation as her opponents. But when you look at her down times since giving birth to daughter Olympia, including four losses in Slam finals, you wonder if a few more tournaments here, a few more intense training blocks there would have made all the difference.

Word is that Williams is all set for this US Open. Adding doubles legend and ESPN commentator Renna Stubbs to her coaching team changed her normal practice routine. She also played several practice sets with other WTA players, something she had never done in her two decades on tour.

And you can see the difference it made in Williams’ game this week. She is moving and defending very well. She cut down on wild misses. Her ball strike timing is good.

But as much as her fans want her to play forever, that’s not the right criteria. It’s one thing to spend a month preparing for the final dance. It’s a whole different year-round commitment, much less a 40-year-old body that doesn’t want to work that much.

That was Williams’s concession. She knows what it takes to compete with today’s players, which is not easy. It might not even be what she wants to do.

That’s what makes a night like Wednesday so special and so rare. For a perfect night, Serena Williams is legitimately one of the best players in the world.

