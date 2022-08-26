Ontario Scientific Advisory Table on COVID-19 to Disband Next Month

The Ontario Scientific Advisory Panel on COVID-19, a key panel of independent experts on the province’s response to the ongoing pandemic, confirmed on Friday that it will be disbanding early next month after more than two years.

In a statement posted on his websitethe table says that at the August 18 meeting, the Ontario Public Health Authority (PHO) said that it and all of its working groups would be disbanded as of September 6.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve Ontario from July 2020,” the statement said. “Many of us will remember our work for Science Table as one of the most important jobs we have ever done.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues and is contributing to an increase in Ontario’s healthcare system crises,” the statement said.

The group said its work reflects the dedication of hundreds of volunteer scientists, physicians and administrators. He added that the key principles to help Ontario address the ongoing dangers of COVID-19 are that science matters, fairness matters, transparency is critical, independence must be perceived and provided, and timeliness and relevance are essential.

The advice and recommendations of the science desk at times during the pandemic ran counter to government action.

At its peak, the main members of the table included more than 40 medical professionals and scientists with a wide range of expertise.

Dr. Peter Yuni, an outspoken former academic director and the most public spokesman for the table during the pandemic, stepped down in April to take a job at the University of Oxford in the UK.

He was replaced by Dr. Fahad Razak, an internist at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and an assistant professor at the University of Toronto.

In his own statement Friday, Razak said he was “forever grateful” to those who have volunteered their time for the desk’s mission, “often working late into the night and under severe time constraints.”

“I hope the scientific advice we have provided to the public and decision makers has helped reduce the suffering,” he said.

Razak added that he hopes that any future advisory group will be guided by the principles of true scientific independence and transparency, a focus on fairness, and a commitment to protecting the interests of individuals and communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

In August, Athalstein Brown, table co-chair and regular press conference participant during the pandemic’s worst months, also left the group to focus on his role as dean of the Dalla-Lana School of Public Health at the university. Toronto.

