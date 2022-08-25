Ontario Regulator Does Not Penalize Developers for Raising Prices Despite Promised Tough Action

Nine months after the province vowed to crack down on developers for terminating housing contracts or demanding more money from buyers, the Ontario Housing Regulatory Authority (HCRA) has yet to impose penalties for the controversial actions, the CBC has learned. news.

The provincial government has authorized HCRA, a non-profit corporation appointed by the province to enforce the New Home Construction Licensing Act, to impose increased fines to curb “unethical and egregious” practices. This is in addition to the initial fines that the authorities had the right to impose from July 2021.

The organization’s disciplinary committee is only now in the early stages of hearing its first case not related to these matters.

While authorities say it takes time and resources to properly address complaints, potential buyers meanwhile say they are left with deposits tied to an exceptionally competitive housing market.

“The HCRA is not doing its job of holding developers accountable, and the government of Ontario is not doing its job of making sure homebuyers get the home they paid for for the first time,” said Rosedale University MP Jessica Bell, spokesperson for the provincial NDP. housing critic.

“Homebuyers deserve protection. If you have signed a contract that says the builder will build the house at a set price, that contract must be honored. The Ontario government needs to make sure that these developers honor the contract.”

Investigations take time, says HCRA

The HCRA received 800 complaints in its first full year of operation, spokeswoman Tess Lin said in an email to CBC News. The Disciplinary Committee of the Authority received its first case only on March 15, 2022.

Lin said a hearing in the case has not yet been scheduled. The HCRA also has other disciplinary tools at its disposal, such as written warnings, mandatory training, license conditions, and worst-case revocation or suspension of licenses.

Lin also said that provincial law does not allow authorities to disclose whether any developers are currently under investigation for terminating an agreement or demanding more money from buyers.

It took the HCRA Disciplinary Committee so long to hear its first case because “allegations of this nature are often complex and take time for our team to properly consider and recommend a course of action,” she said.

“The HCRA has a responsibility to ensure administrative and procedural fairness to all parties, so gathering information related to a complaint can take a significant amount of time — from that perspective, elapsed time is within the norm in the regulatory world,” Lin said.

NDP MPP and housing critic Jessica Bell says the province and the HCRA are failing to protect Ontario homebuyers. (SHS)

But the time spent investigating can be painful for families who feel they have a strong influence from the developer, says Gail Dudek, who has worked in the Durham Region Land Registry for more than 30 years.

In retirement, Dudek went to the HCRA to file a complaint after the contract for her son’s development home in Elora, Ontario, was terminated by the developer back in January, after he first signed the deal a year earlier.

She told CBC News it took five weeks for an HCRA investigator to email her asking for her son’s address. Seven months after the initial complaint, she said that no one from the authorities had even spoken to her son.

She said the HCRA is not doing enough and fast enough to curb the practice, and in the meantime her son and his partner are left in the lurch, hoping for some kind of solution.

“They cannot wait three to five years to resolve this issue,” Dudek said. “Most people can’t… it seems so unfair.

“They can’t even talk about it half the time because they get so upset about it. All their hopes and dreams were dashed.”

Province points to fines as part of solution

In an emailed statement, HCRA spokeswoman Katherine Morrison said authorities are “evaluating[s] the urgency that many homebuyers feel when they file a complaint.

“The HCRA complaint handling system is based on two fundamental principles: providing consumers with a clear way to express their concerns and ensuring a fair resolution of the issue for all parties involved,” she said. “It takes time and resources, which we dedicate to the complaints process.”

Premier Doug Ford said developers should bear the cost of price increases if they have already signed contracts and agreed on a final price. Earlier this month, Ford said he was “totally intolerant” of developers raising fees. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Prime Minister Doug Ford has previously denounced developers who cancel projects and charge buyers more after contracts are signed, and said he has “zero tolerance” for any practice.

“We’re going to keep watching this and we’re going to make sure they’re not allowed to go in there and pull the rug out from under [buyers]”, Ford said at a press conference earlier this month.

Asked if the HCRA is doing enough to help homebuyers given it hasn’t charged any fees for these issues, Department of Public and Business Services spokesman Sebastian Skamsky said the provincial government “has made it very clear what the consequences will be for unscrupulous actors.” “. as a result of the measures we have put in place, including a significant increase in fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars per home and the suspension or revocation of licenses.”

Skamsky also pointed out latest recommendations issued by HCRA on the issue and Statement by Secretary of State for Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark during the Ontario Municipalities Association conference last week.

“We unequivocally expect all builders to work professionally, fairly, honestly and in good faith towards consumers,” Clark said, again noting “higher penalties for builders who try to deceive homebuyers.”

Meanwhile, the HCRA says in its just-released 2021-2022 Annual Report that it is still in the process of “gathering baseline data” to establish its performance metrics on things like open and closed complaints, as well as litigation success rates. persecution. with those numbers expected in next year’s report.