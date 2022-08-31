Ontario patients who opt out of being transferred to LTC will not be forced to pay $1,800 per day, Ford said.

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario patients who refuse to leave the hospital and go to a nursing home not of their choice will not be forced to pay $1,800 a day, but it’s unclear how much they might be forced to fork out if they refuse. broadcast.

Ford was asked about Bill 7 at Queen’s Park on Tuesday after meeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on health, housing, immigration and infrastructure. Healthcare, according to Ford, is a top priority.

Asked how much patients might have to pay if they refuse a transfer, Ford said $1,800 is “absolutely ridiculous” but said hospitals and the Ontario Department of Health are looking into what the bill might be.

“We will have to calculate the cost, and the hospitals will have to calculate the cost,” he said. “People define it – it’s not me personally… But I can quite guarantee you that it won’t be $1,800.”

Ford said both he and Trudeau agree that “the status quo is not working” when it comes to providing healthcare as hospitals in the province grapple with a shortage of nurses, causing some emergency rooms to temporarily close for several hours or days at the same time. once in recent months.

Ford says he’s confident a deal to increase federal health care funding will come through at some point after the recent

meetings with Trudeau and other federal ministers.

On Monday, the Ford government passed a motion to skip public hearings on Bill 7, which would allow hospital patients awaiting long-term care to be transferred to the home without their consent.

Hospitals would have to make “reasonable efforts” to obtain patient consent, but the bill would theoretically allow patients to be involuntarily transferred to a temporary nursing home while they wait for beds in their preferred facility.

Currently, in some cases, if a patient refuses to be transferred to a long-term care facility of their choice, the hospital may formally discharge them and charge them a daily non-insurance rate, which can cost around $1,500 or more per day.

Both the NDP and the Liberals argued that the rules supporting the legislation would allow patients in northern Ontario to travel up to 300 km from their homes. Meanwhile, patients in much of southern Ontario can be moved up to 100 km, and patients in cities up to 30 km from their homes.

However, long-term care minister Paul Calandra and his ministry say negotiations with stakeholders on specific rules are ongoing and that they will be submitted to the legislature within a week of Bill 7 receiving royal assent.