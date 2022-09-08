Ontario passes ‘strong mayors’ bill giving Toronto and Ottawa mayors veto power

The next mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will now be able to veto some by-laws as the Ontario legislature passed a bill Thursday giving leaders what it calls strong mayoral powers in a bid to build housing faster.

This gives mayors the power to veto by-laws that conflict with province priorities such as housing development. The council can override the mayor’s veto with a two-thirds majority.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has expressed support for the plan, while outgoing Ottawa Mayor and two top contenders have said they are opposed.

Opposition parties say the law is tantamount to Prime Minister Doug Ford meddling in municipal politics just ahead of October’s municipal elections.

‘Nothing to do with housing,’ says NDP critic

“The bill doesn’t even mention housing,” said NDP critic Jeff Burch.

“This has nothing to do with housing. It has to do with Doug Ford dealing with ghosts from his past,” he said, referring to Ford’s time as a member of the Toronto city council and his late brother Rob Ford as mayor.

Doug Ford said he plans to expand the powers to more municipalities.

The Ontario Association of Municipalities said the province should hold broad consultations if it plans to expand power to more cities.

The legislation also makes mayors responsible for preparing and presenting their city’s budget in place of the council, appointing the chief administrative officer, and hiring and firing department heads, except for statutory appointments such as auditor general, police chief, or fire chief.