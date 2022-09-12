type here...
CANADA Ontario Opens New Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Enrollments for All...
CANADA

Ontario Opens New Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Enrollments for All Adults

By printveela editor

Updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines that better target the latest Omicron variants are expected to receive approval in the coming weeks and months. (Ewan Mitsui/CBC)

Adults in Ontario can start booking a second dose of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the province said.

Locations are open to everyone from 8:00 AM ET, although appointments for particularly vulnerable people will have priority until September 26, when they will be extended to all residents 18 and older.

Vulnerable populations include:

  • Ontarians aged 70 and over.
  • Residents of nursing homes, nursing homes, nursing homes, and persons living in other crowded places who provide care and health services.
  • Indigenous, Inuit and Métis persons, and non-indigenous members of their households, aged 18 or over.
  • Moderate to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years and older.
  • Pregnant persons 18 years of age and older.
  • Health care workers aged 18 and over.

The availability of doses of the bivalent vaccine will depend on the federal government’s supply and delivery schedule, according to a press release from the Department of Health.

“All previously booked repeat appointments for the period September 12-25 will be filled and, if available, a bivalent vaccine will be offered,” the statement said.

People are advised to wait at least six months from the date of their last booster dose.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial COVID-19 Vaccine Portal or directly through the public health department using its own booking system, as well as through participating primary care providers and pharmacies.

  • Second opinion

    What protection to expect from updated COVID vaccines this fall

  • Ontario receives first doses of bivalent COVID vaccine, reports 74 more virus-related deaths

The first shipment of the bivalent vaccine arrived in Ontario last week.

Earlier this month, Health Canada approved the updated Moderna vaccine. It targets both the original virus and the Omicron BA.1 variant that appeared late last year and led to Biggest wave of infections and hospitalizations in a pandemic.

The most recent wave of illness hitting Ontario, which began on June 19 and appears to have peaked, is fueled by other Omicron, BA variants. 4 and BA. 5, said the chief sanitary doctor of the region.

Although the new shot does not directly target Omicron’s dominant BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants, which US approves updated image Last week, Pfizer recently applied for Health Canada approval for its BA. Vaccine 4-5 and Moderna are expected soon.

