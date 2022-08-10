Ontario health minister doesn’t rule out privatization as option to help ambulance crisis

Ontario’s health minister has not ruled out a privatization of the healthcare sector as the government looks for ways to deal with severe staffing shortages in hospitals across the province.

Sylvia Jones said the government is considering many ideas to prevent emergency departments from closing.

When asked if the government was considering privatization, Jones replied that “every option is being considered.”

“I’m saying there’s innovation and opportunity here in Ontario, and we’ll explore it,” she told the legislature on Wednesday.

This summer, emergency rooms across Ontario have had to close for hours or days, which health officials say is due to a nursing crisis.

NDP ‘horrified’ by proposal

Jones says she has been in talks with hospital corporations across the province in an attempt to resolve the issue. The government is considering changes to the healthcare system, she said, although she didn’t specify what those would be.

“We have always had a public health system in Ontario and we will continue with it,” she said.

Hospitals across Ontario are struggling with severe shortages of staff, especially nurses. (Ewan Mitsui/CBC)

Are we considering options? Undoubtedly. There are jurisdictions in other parts of Canada, around the world that have other options that we are going to consider, and all of these proposals are being considered.”

NDP interim leader Peter Taboons said any privatization of the healthcare system “would be a disaster for Ontario.”

In a statement Wednesday, Ontario New Democratic Party health critic France Gelinas said the party was “horrified” to hear that privatization was under consideration.

“Now we are deeply concerned that the reason this conservative government refuses to act on the health crisis is because they prefer to simply privatize health care,” Gelinas said.

Lawyers call for repeal of wage cap law

Supporters called on Prime Minister Doug Ford to repeal the public sector wage cap bill he introduced in 2019, saying it hurt efforts to recruit and retain nurses.

On Tuesday, Jones and Ford were spiced up by the ongoing hospital crisis when they attended the first question period since the Progressive Conservatives’ re-election in June.

Neither called it a crisis, saying the government is investing in the healthcare system.

“If there were 5,000 nurses who could fly from the sky, we would hire them tomorrow,” Ford said.

Jones said she is looking for “changes” in the healthcare system to address problems in emergency rooms that have hit some small rural hospitals harder than large urban hospitals.

She said she met with hospital administrators and nurses’ unions to get more ideas on what to do. But she said she is being careful to understand how any proposed changes could affect other parts of the healthcare system.

Privatization in the spotlight in British Columbia

“You can’t just fix what happens when there is a lack of care in the emergency department and not appreciate and understand that there are consequences that can happen in the community through community care services, through (personal support workers), through long-term care, she said.

Last week, Jones sent out directives to the Ontario College of Nursing and the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons, urging them to make every effort to register internationally trained nurses and doctors in the province as soon as possible.

The issue of privatization in healthcare has recently been in the center of attention in other countries of the country.

A British Columbia Court of Appeal upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss a Vancouver surgeon’s complaint against that province’s Medicare Protection Act, saying the ban on additional bills and private insurance did not violate the Charter.

The decision supports legislation aimed at ensuring access to health care in the public system based on need, not the patient’s ability to pay.