Ontario farmers say Canada’s fertilizer tariffs penalize them for war with Russia

As the federal government continues its efforts to punish Russia economically for its invasion of Ukraine, Ontario agricultural groups and Canadian fertilizer industry officials are warning that the costs are being borne by cash crop farmers and consumers.

In March, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and International Trade Secretary Mary Ng announced that, in retaliation for Russia’s illegal incursion, Canada introduced a 35% general duty on almost all Russian imports. — including nitrogen fertilizers, which Eastern Canadian growers hope to boost yields.

The time – just a few weeks before the start of the planting season – could not be worse. Farmers often make risky decisions about what crops to grow and place seed and fertilizer orders months in advance.

Russia was a reliable source of nitrogen supplies. Prior to the tariff, the company exported 660,000 tons of nitrogen fertilizer annually to Eastern Canada—85 to 90 percent of its total fertilizer application.

“About a third [of the 2022 shipments] had not yet been delivered to Ontario when this tariff was introduced, and some of these vessels were even told they would have to turn around,” said Ryan Koslug, chief executive of Ontario Bean Growers, which represents approximately 1,100 farmers growing approximately 100,000 acres of dry crops such as white or black beans.

Fertilizer prices are the main cost of producing low-margin cash crops. The 35 percent increase in this tariff—combined with farmers’ already inflated electricity and gasoline bills—is putting strong upward pressure on commodity prices.

That’s why the Keslag organization, along with the Ontario Grain Farmers, the Ontario Canola Growers, the Atlantic Grains Council, Les Producteurs de Grains du Quebec, half a dozen other farming groups from Eastern Canada, and representatives of the fertilizer industry, have written to the federal government again this week to revise.

Why is Canada making our farmers pay for the war in Ukraine? – Ryan Koslug, Ontario Bean Growers

“Look at it again, determine if this is ultimately what they wanted to achieve with this tariff, and then compare it to what we see as an inflation problem at the grocery store,” Keslag told CBC News. .

“We need compensation for farmers affected by tariffs and we want a reliable and secure supply of fertilizer so we can roll up our sleeves and do our part to help the world get through this crisis,” said Brendan Byrne, Chairman of Grain. Farmers of Ontario, in a press release.

Other options?

The groups say that if the government does not lower the cost of the tariff, it should invest in expanding domestic fertilizer supply to ensure that producers are no longer in this situation in 2023.

Canada has natural gas resources to provide itself with fertilizer if the government invests in domestic nitrogen production, Keslag said.

Following a meeting of federal, provincial and territorial agriculture ministers in Saskatoon on Friday, Agriculture and Food Secretary Marie-Claude Bibeau said the government is investing in the fertilizer industry, funding research and innovation and helping farmers find new suppliers.

While modern farming practices such as cover crops and crop rotation can help reduce the use of bulk fertilizer, not all growers can make a difference quickly, Keslag said. Natural sources of nitrogen, such as livestock manure, have also been targeted by the federal government’s climate change policy.

“It’s hard to be a green farmer when you’re in the red,” Keslag said.

When farmers cannot afford the optimal amount of fertilizer, they can apply less fertilizer to their fields and put up with lower yields.

Meanwhile, an incredible crop of plant-based proteins and grains from Canadian producers could help address food security and supply chain issues caused by the loss of Ukrainian acres and the blocking of exports.

G7 allies left fertilizer alone

“Tariffs, retaliation and sanctions are most effective when you can develop a policy that will have the maximum impact on the counterparty whose attention you are trying to attract and cause the least damage to yourself,” Freeland said a week after the Russian invasion and two days before the strike. at the rate last winter. Even at this early stage, she warned that war could damage Canada’s economy.

A fertilizer tariff could make Canada’s crops less competitive globally during a time of relative scarcity, holding back economic growth.

WATCH: Trudeau reacts to reports of a deal to release agricultural exports from Ukraine

Trudeau reacted to the news about the deal between Ukraine and Russia on the export of grain Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will work with international partners to safely export grain from Ukrainian silos, but remains skeptical about Russia’s credibility in a deal to export millions of tons of grain from blocked Black Sea ports.

Other G-7 allies did not target fertilizer, which distinguishes this exemption request from those regarding sanctions, which have been closely agreed between Western democracies.

“The United States does not apply the tariff. UK and France do not apply the tariff. Why is Canada making our farmers pay for the war in Ukraine… to be unfair and unreasonable?” Koslag said.

About 90 percent of edible beans grown in Ontario are exported.

While Germany’s request to Canada for a sanctions relief allowing the return of a gas turbine for Russia’s Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has been approved – a controversial decision that is now the subject of an upcoming parliamentary hearing initiated by the official opposition – farmers’ groups have yet to see any response to their request for a delay.

Agriculture ministers on Friday announced improvements to advance payment and loan programs for farmers, but Bibo did not respond to specific questions about the tariff.

“There is a kind of double standard when it comes to how we work with large companies versus small farmers,” Keslag said.

“I know there have been reports that… as soon as you remove the tariff for one industry, you will have to remove it for everyone, which I don’t believe. I think we are smarter than that. We are more agile than that. The public understands the situation better.”