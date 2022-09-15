type here...
Ontario farmers and families can now get more mental health support

The Agricultural Federation of Ontario has teamed up with the Canadian Mental Health Association to launch Ontario Agriculture, which offers services to farmers such as counseling, suicide prevention, and mental health literacy programs. (Presented by Ian McCreary)

Ontario farmers now have access to more mental health support programs offering counseling, suicide prevention programs and mental health literacy.

The Agricultural Federation of Ontario (OFA) has teamed up with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to launch the Ontario Agriculture Program, which offers three different services for farmers and their families.

They are:

  • Farmers Wellness Initiativewhich provides farmers throughout the province and their families with access to free consultations 24/7 in English and French at 1-866-267-6255.
  • Guardian Networksuicide prevention program.
  • In the knowa mental health literacy training program developed by University of Guelph (U of G) researchers for the agricultural community.

Peggy Breckveld, Thunder Bay farmer and OFA president, said it’s important for farmers to feel supported and confident that they can reach out for help.

She said issues related to inflation, supply chains, drought and animal disease are putting more pressure on local farmers.

“Agriculture gives a completely different response to life. We often try to solve problems on our own and work hard. Sometimes we think the solution is to just keep working,” she said. “Farmers have a lot of concerns besides the usual things like family.”

Farm field with red barns in the background.

Inflation, supply issues, drought and animal disease have put more pressure on local farmers, says Peggy Breckveld, farmer and OFA president. (Carmen Grolo/CBC)

The pandemic has also had a significant impact on many farmers who are already working in a profession that can often be isolated, Breckveld said.

A recent survey by the University of Guelph found that farmers’ mental health has worsened more during the pandemic than most Canadians.

“This led us to even more lockdown, as things like the county fairs and the curling or hockey arena that I could go to were closed,” she said.

Overcoming barriers and stigma

Breckveld hopes the partnership with the CMHA will raise awareness and ultimately reduce stigma around mental health.

Andria Jones-Bitton, director of wellness programs at the Ontario Veterinary College at U of G and one of the lead researchers at In the Know, said the partnership between CMHA and OFA recognizes the need for the agricultural community.

“This is a great sign that we are starting to allocate resources to the people who really need them in agriculture,” she told CBC News.

In the Know has already been delivered to several provinces. In Ontario, according to Jones-Bitton, about 350 people have gone through the program and another 300 in Manitoba.

The four-hour workshop teaches people in the farming community how to recognize the signs that someone is struggling with their mental health and how to connect them to resources and help.

  • Audio

    A U of G study found that during the pandemic, the mental health of farmers was worse than that of most Canadians.

  • Rising production costs amid supply shortages have been stressful for Sask. farmers

She said initiatives like Farming in Ontario help farmers and their families get help when they need it.

“We know from our previous research that time, geography and money can be big challenges when accessing help,” she said.

Many rural towns do not have the same services as urban towns, forcing farmers to spend several hours a day commuting to meetings.

“What’s great about the new programs being developed by CMHA’s Ontario unit is that many of these advisory services, such as those through the Farmer Wellness Initiative, can be delivered to farmers in their spare time over the phone, online, or in person.” she added.

“I think it’s amazing that it removes some of those barriers that we know are a problem.”

