Ontario class action lawsuit reclassifies volunteers as employees, setting new precedent

More than four years after filing a class action lawsuit against a company that organized student tours, an Ontario court approved a settlement between the organization and former tour leaders who alleged they were not paid as employees.

In the lawsuit, the alleged tour leaders with travel firm S-Trip were classified as volunteers when they led student trips, but were actually doing the work of employees.

The firm’s parent company in Toronto, I Love Travel, has now agreed to a $450,000 settlement and the reclassification of employees on future trips as employees rather than volunteers.

“I was extremely relieved, very excited about this…just knowing that you can change something that will affect others and not just me,” said D’Andra Montac, the lead plaintiff in the case, who led the student trip to Cuba in 2017.

According to court documents, the settlement was approved by an Ontario Supreme Court judge on June 27, 2022.

This case is a victory for Montac and other former trip leaders who are now entitled to compensation for their work. The judge who presided over the lawsuit said it was the first class action of its kind in Canada and could have an impact on the progress of labor law.

Some experts say we can expect to hear more cases like this, and the settlement is a sign that the courts are adapting to the new realities of some workplaces.

“It takes a lot of courage”

The class action lawsuit followed a 2017 CBC Toronto investigation into the company’s labor practices, which detailed how college students and recent graduates were explicitly told to expect 14-hour days but signed a contract that assigned them to volunteer.

Montac told CBC Toronto in 2018 that her only pay for over a week of work was a $150 fee; over half was used to pay for her S-Trip uniform.

Students pose on the beach during an S-Trip in Mexico in 2016. (Presented by Henry Grover)

“I knew that I was not alone in my experience and I wanted to see if I could do something that would help others feel that they could also take that step forward in similar situations that might arise,” said Montac. this week.

“It’s a really great feeling.”

There are 1,170 members of the class on record, according to Montaq’s attorney Joshua Mandrick of Goldblatt Partners LLP in Toronto. They will be notified; anyone who traveled between June 3, 2014 and October 23, 2020 will be eligible to file a claim for compensation.

The amount of cash that trip leaders are entitled to depends on a number of factors, including how many former employees have filed a compensation claim and how many trips they have taken. Mandrik said that it is estimated that the compensation should cover the equivalent of eight hours of work per day for each trip that the plaintiff made.

D’Andra Montac (center) poses during his experience as an S-Trip tour leader in Cuba in 2017. (Courtesy of D’Andra Montac)

As an employment lawyer, Mandrik said he handles many of these cases, but what’s special about this case is that the company actually agreed to change its policy.

“I thought it was a really important and really positive development to be able to get a class action settlement that actually results in people being reclassified based on moving forward.”

Mandrik believes the case will send a signal to workers and employers that there is an opportunity to seek help if employment is misclassified. He acknowledged that it is not always easy for workers to fight back.

Joshua Mandrick of Goldblatt Partners LLP is one of the lawyers who worked on the class action lawsuit representing D’Andre Montac. (Laura Pedersen/CBC News)

“It takes a lot of courage. And this is especially true in the case of D’Andra when she was a young worker, just starting her career, just out of school when this class action lawsuit was launched in 2018,” Mandrik said.

“To come forward in those circumstances and achieve what she was able to achieve – we are just extremely proud of what happened here.”

CBC News reached out to I Love Travel for comment on the settlement but received no response.

First in Canada

In approving the settlement, an Ontario Supreme Court judge noted that the case was “new” and the result “somewhat groundbreaking.”

“This is the first volunteer misclassification class action lawsuit in Canada and will have a significant impact on future labor law,” Judge Edward Morgan wrote.

Executive Director Worker Action Center told CBC Toronto that it welcomed the decision to settle.

Dina Ladd is the executive director of the Workers’ Action Center. It is a Toronto-based organization dedicated to improving the lives and working conditions of people with low wages and precarious jobs. (Contributed by Dina Ladd)

“I think it’s really important for people to remember that you can’t waive your rights,” said Deanna Ladd.

“You can still get support. You can still challenge these working conditions.”

Ladd said they are hearing about an increasing number of misclassifications of workers, in particular cases where workers are classified as independent contractors rather than employees.

“Employers are trying to relieve themselves of the responsibility of being an employer,” Ladd said.

Sunira Chaudhry is a partner at the law firm Workly. (Contributed by Sunira Chaudhry)

Sunira Chaudhry, a partner at the law firm Workly, who was not involved in the lawsuit, said the settlement sent a clear message.

“This is a warning. This is a shot at employers who are trying to engage or take advantage of this mechanism for hiring free interns or volunteers,” Chaudhry said.

The lawyer called the decision “a breath of fresh air” because you don’t often see volunteers and young people challenging their employer.

“Perhaps this is the future of where labor law is heading in some respects…because these days, work is starting to look very different. Whether you are a trainee or a handyman, work is work,” Chaudhry said.

“And the legal system is clearly catching up with the ways in which remedies are provided to workers who may not be in a traditional employment relationship.”