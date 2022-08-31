type here...
Ontario Chief Medical Officer to Speak as Flu Season...
CANADA

Ontario Chief Medical Officer to Speak as Flu Season Approaches and Expected Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Ontario Chief Medical Officer Discusses Respiratory Disease Risks Expected This Fall

Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore briefs Queens Park on how the provincial healthcare system is preparing for the cold months ahead.

Ontario’s chief health officer is set to discuss how the province is preparing for the fall flu season as Ontario’s wastewater data shows a small spike in COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Kieran Moore is due to provide an update at 13:00 at Queen’s Park. You can watch it live in this story.

Data released by the Ontario Scientific Advisory Chart on COVID-19 shows that wastewater signals, an early indicator of a trend, have strengthened since mid-August after declining for three weeks.

The group said last week it would disband early next month after more than two years of helping inform Ontario about the response to the pandemic.

Data from the Ontario COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Table shows a slight increase in the presence of the virus in sewage samples in recent weeks. (Ontario COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Table)

Moore last reported on the update in mid-July, when he announced that Ontario would expand eligibility for a fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults. At the time, Moore said that healthy people under the age of 60 who have already received three doses can wait until the fall to get a second booster dose.

The announcement also comes as some Ontario hospitals close during the summer due to a lack of medical staff, as well as students set to return to schools for the first time without COVID-19 related restrictions.

Health Canada approved booster doses of COVID-19 for children ages 5 to 11 on August 19. While Saskatchewan and Alberta have since expanded vaccination eligibility to include an age group, Ontario has not.

According to Ontario COVID-19 vaccine websitea booster dose is “not currently approved” for these children.

  • Ontario expands access to 4 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

Earlier this month, Moore said the province’s seventh wave of COVID had peaked, with waves arriving about three months apart.

At the time, he predicted that the tide of fall would not be as strong as previously expected, given that so many people were infected with the Omicron variant, combined with protection from high vaccination rates and the absence of a worrying new variant.

