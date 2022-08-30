OnPolitics: Will Trump face rare charges for mishandling classified documents?

Happy Monday, OnPolitics readers!

In case you missed it, the Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of an affidavit justifying the unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

The affidavit revealed that 15 boxes of documents recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in January contained highly classified national defense information, including records related to confidential human sources, some of the most protected information from US intelligence. It also provided some insight into documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

‘Top Secret’ Classification: The affidavit for the search warrant lists 184 unique documents with classification symbols, including 67 documents marked confidential, 92 documents marked secret, and 25 documents marked top secret.

Not protected: The storage room at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residential suite Pine Hall and his office, called “45 Office,” are “not currently authorized locations for the storage of classified information or national defense information,” the affidavit said. Documents were stored in multiple locations on the premises.

Justice Department lawyers warned Trump’s legal team on June 8 that a storage room containing sensitive material at Mar-a-Lago should be better secured. Here are the key takeaways from the affidavit.

it is Amy And Ella With today’s top stories from Washington.

Charges for mishandling classified documents are rarely made

Criminal statutes cited by the Justice Department for falsified documents in the search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate are rarely prosecuted, but legal experts say investigators could still build a criminal case instead of retrieving classified records.

In addition to retrieving documents, legal experts said reports of declassified documents about whether officials interviewed Trump aides suggest they continue to gather evidence to build a possible criminal case against Trump.

The search warrant indicates that the Justice Department is investigating Donald Trump in connection with the Espionage Act and laws related to obstruction.

“I’m sure they’re building a case to determine if they can bring charges against Trump,” said Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor at Bryan Cave Leighton Paysner. “If your goal is just to primarily secure documents and move on, you’re not going to do that.”

Paul Rosenzweig, a former federal prosecutor and senior counsel in President Bill Clinton’s Whitewater investigation, also said prosecutors would not pursue witnesses about Trump’s iconic standing order for the declassification of documents if they don’t have a case to make.

“If they just want the paper back, they can’t do it,” said Rosenzweig, who now runs Red Branch Consulting for cybersecurity. “That means they’re trying to block defenses and lock people down.”

Real Fast: Stories You Want to Read

Privileged documents identified: The DOJ filing indicates that authorities have assigned a “privilege review team” to sort through the material seized from Mar-a-Lago.

The DOJ filing indicates that authorities have assigned a "privilege review team" to sort through the material seized from Mar-a-Lago. 'I fear 2024': New antagonisms and threats are pushing the limits of America's election officials.

New antagonisms and threats are pushing the limits of America’s election officials. Afghanistan withdrew: After six deployments, US veteran Matt Coburn was ready to leave the war in Afghanistan behind. But after a year of America’s withdrawal, Afghanistan has come to them – and his newly adopted hometown of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

After six deployments, US veteran Matt Coburn was ready to leave the war in Afghanistan behind. But after a year of America’s withdrawal, Afghanistan has come to them – and his newly adopted hometown of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Anti-Trump: If you had asked most political prognosticators at the beginning of the year to list the most important Senate races of 2022, few would have placed Utah in their top 10. Here’s why it’s changed.

If you had asked most political prognosticators at the beginning of the year to list the most important Senate races of 2022, few would have placed Utah in their top 10. Here’s why it’s changed. Primary Result: Trump candidates did well in August. But how will they fare in November?

In 2024, Democratic voters want to unite, Republicans want fighters.

It’s not just that Democratic and Republican voters disagree about who should be the next president. A new USA TODAY/Ipsos poll found that they also have different views of the critical characteristics to work for.

Democratic voters They say they mostly want a unifier who will focus on bringing the country together and finding solutions.

Republican voters First and foremost value a fighter who will fight on behalf of “the freedom and dignity of all Americans.”

Chris Hastings, 80, a conservative retiree from Hoover, Ala., who was involved in the survey, wants a contender who is “strong enough to fight the media,” a quality he sees in former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I can’t stand the coarse-mouthed Republicans who just push themselves around,” he said.

Telena Tantal, 54, a stay-at-home mom and Democrat from Buckley, Michigan, has other features in mind. “Someone who really cares about other people, is not out for their own political gain or their own financial gain,” she said.

This is what parties on both sides want: a nominee who can win. Read more about what voters want.

“Defund the FBI” slogans have created a new line of attack for President Biden and Democrats. Could Republicans Call to Defund the Agency to Boost Democrats in Midterm Races? — Ella and Amy