OnPolitics: Will DOJ charge Trump for January 6 coup?

Good news from the White House today: President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” according to a statement released by the White House physician.

Biden, who tested positive for the virus last Thursday, is experiencing some residual nasal congestion and slight hoarseness, said Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician.

“The president continues to tolerate the treatment well,” O’Connor said. “He will continue the paxlovide as planned. He has no shortness of breath.” Biden completed his fourth full day of Poxlovid, an anti-viral treatment, on Sunday.

O’Connor added that Biden’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain “absolutely normal.”

The president continues to work in isolation in the White House.

On Monday, Biden addressed the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives virtually and later met with business executives and labor leaders to push for Senate approval of the CHIPS Act, a bill to boost the semiconductor industry.

Will Trump face charges in the January 6 attack on the Capitol?

The US The January 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol detailed the day of the attack and former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the events of that day. But are the revelations enough for the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against Trump and his top aides?

Although lawmakers are calling for charges against the former president and at least one federal judge said Trump and members of his team “likely broke the law,” legal experts say there is little evidence of an aggressive federal investigation against them.

There are also hurdles in pressing charges. For instance, Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney and law professor at the University of Michigan, said the committee heard “overwhelming evidence” showing that Trump was repeatedly told he lost the election and yet he overruled Vice President Mike Pence and state officials. was forced. result. According to committee testimony, Trump also knew the crowd was armed when he urged supporters to go to the Capitol.

But the evidence is almost all one-sided, McQuade argued. Prosecutors also have to anticipate how the Trump team will defend itself against the charges.

“Here, there are significant flaws in the criminal charges, such as the appearance of political motivation by the DOJ, which could lead to civil unrest or even civil war,” McQuade said.

Legal experts say that a charge of rioting or sedition would be one of the best avenues for prosecution as the facts are not in dispute. Trump urged attendees at his “Stop the Steel” rally on the morning of the uprising to march on the Capitol and fight for him. to storm the Capitol.He didn’t tell them to storm the Capitol.

But whether his fiery speech is protected under the First Amendment is in dispute, legal experts say.

“I think the Justice Department would be somewhere in the ballpark of being able to charge a former president based on what is publicly known,” said Mariotti Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor at Thompson Coburn LLP.

Trump, DeSantis showdown over Florida: The likely frontrunners in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis both drew potential Florida voters as each spoke at separate events Saturday night.

Could the midterms lead to an expanded Supreme Court? Progressive Democrats Roe Vs. Wade hopes to capitalize on the blockbuster decision to overturn Supreme Court expansion to make it a midterm election issue — at least in the Democratic primaries — despite the fierce political head-to-head.

Progressive Democrats Roe Vs. Wade hopes to capitalize on the blockbuster decision to overturn Supreme Court expansion to make it a midterm election issue — at least in the Democratic primaries — despite the fierce political head-to-head. The opioid crisis is still in West Virginia : A federal judge ruled that three major pharmaceutical companies are not responsible for the effects of the opioid epidemic, leaving a county at the center of the crisis in the dark without the resources needed to save lives.

: A federal judge ruled that three major pharmaceutical companies are not responsible for the effects of the opioid epidemic, leaving a county at the center of the crisis in the dark without the resources needed to save lives. ‘Jan. 6 is not over’: Capitol police on hearings Law enforcement officials faced brutal attacks on the front lines defending the Capitol on January 6, 2021. More than a year later, four of them are on the front lines again — this time, playing a central role in a Jan. 6 House committee hearing.

Law enforcement officials faced brutal attacks on the front lines defending the Capitol on January 6, 2021. More than a year later, four of them are on the front lines again — this time, playing a central role in a Jan. 6 House committee hearing. Ginny Thomas may be referred to: Rap. Liz Chaney, Jan. 6 The committee’s vice chairman said the panel could subpoena Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to testify.

What has happened since Russia invaded Ukraine five months ago

What Russian President Vladimir Putin once thought was a quick victory has turned into a months-long war as Ukrainian forces have repelled heavy Russian artillery attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine. Sunday marked five months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The West has condemned Putin’s aggression against its tiny neighbor, accusing Russia of war crimes and imposing several rounds of sanctions. Ukrainian forces are engaged in intense fighting in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as Russia aims to take control of the Donbass region.

Kherson, Mariupol in Ukrainian territories under Russian control: After efforts to capture Ukraine’s capital Kiev stalled, the Kremlin focused on the resource-rich industrialized Donbass region, made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Russian forces have made gains in southern and eastern Ukraine, including Luhansk, after Ukrainian troops withdrew from the city of Sivierodonetsk.

The US provides over $7 billion in aid to Ukraine: The United States has authorized more than $7 billion in military, humanitarian and security aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, in addition to aid sent by the European Union and other NATO allies.

Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement for the export of grain: Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, and Russia reached separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations to allow the export of Ukrainian grain, as well as Russian grain and fertilizer, stuck in Black Sea ports since the start of the war. . Shipments of grain and other agricultural products have been halted since the Russian invasion.

