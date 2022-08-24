OnPolitics: Up to $10,000 in student loan relief for borrowers

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!

Florida and New York held primaries on Tuesday night. Here are some of the biggest results from those races.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to Democratic Rep. Will be challenged by Charlie Crist, who easily defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried after a testy Democratic primary.

Crist’s political journey has been long. He was first elected Governor of Florida as a Republican in 2006, until becoming an independent when he ran for U.S. Senator against Republican Marco Rubio in 2010. Two years later, he became a Democrat and in 2016 won a House seat representing the St. Petersburg area.

Influence of DeSantis: After winning the Sunshine State’s top spot by less than half a percentage point in 2018, DeSantis has become a polarizing figure. He has become a champion for conservatives and a lightning rod for liberals on many hot-button topics.

Congressional seat of Florida: As expected, the US In Tuesday’s four-way Florida Democratic primary for Senate, Rep. Val Demings won easily, setting up a highly anticipated contest against Rubio this fall.

Outside of Florida, Tuesday’s primary race featured two partisan clashes for Democrats in New York. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler defeated House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, ending three decades in Congress when her term ends in January.

With today's top stories from Washington.

Biden waives $10K for student loan borrowers and more relief for some

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers, giving long-sought relief to payment-strapped Americans and taking a big gamble to energize young voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Biden announced his long-awaited decision in a speech from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, a campaign promise that fell short of demands from progressive Democrats who wanted more debt forgiveness.

How much will be forgiven? up to $20,000 in debt relief for low-income Pell Grant recipients; $10,000 for all other borrowers with incomes below $125,000 and from households with incomes of $250,000 or less.

How many borrowers will be affected? Up to 43 million borrowers are set to get some form of relief. About 20 million will have their balances completely cancelled.

Biden, who made the move using executive authority, said going to college has become out of reach for many Americans.

“That ticket has become too expensive for too many Americans,” he said. “The burden is so heavy that even if you graduate, you won’t have the ticket that graduate college once offered.”

Biden at Mar-a-Lago: President Joe Biden said he had “zero” advance notice before federal agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month, his first comments on the search.

President Joe Biden said he had “zero” advance notice before federal agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month, his first comments on the search. Russia Probe Memo: The Justice Department previously released a secret memorandum recommending that former President Donald Trump not be prosecuted for obstructing the Russia investigation because there was “no precedent” for such a case based on special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings.

The Justice Department previously released a secret memorandum recommending that former President Donald Trump not be prosecuted for obstructing the Russia investigation because there was “no precedent” for such a case based on special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings. Gen Z in the house: Progressive activist Maxwell Frost won his Democratic primary in Florida last night, setting him up – at age 25 – to become the first Gen Z member of Congress.

Progressive activist Maxwell Frost won his Democratic primary in Florida last night, setting him up – at age 25 – to become the first Gen Z member of Congress. Scribbled notes, classified material and golf carts: Ever wondered how to archive the millions of White House documents and artifacts? Here’s what we know.

Texas judge blocks Biden mandate for abortion crisis

A Biden administration order requiring hospitals to perform abortions in medical emergencies was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Texas, who said state officials said the federal order should not preempt Texas abortion laws.

Texas sued the federal government over the order in July, arguing that the guidance violated the state’s authority to make and enforce its own laws. From Thursday, it will be illegal for doctors to perform abortions in the state except in rare cases where the life of the pregnant person is at risk.

The US The Department of Health and Human Services issued the guidance in July weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right.

White House press secretary Caryn Jean-Pierre called the Texas decision “a blow to Texas” and said pregnant women in Texas could now be denied proper treatment for conditions such as dangerously high blood pressure or severe bleeding.

“It’s wrong, it’s backwards, and women die as a result. The fight is not over,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Today is Ukrainian Independence Day, as Russian forces continue to attack the nation. Read our live coverage on the war in Ukraine here.