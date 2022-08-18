OnPolitics: Trump Organization CFO Alan Weiselberg pleads guilty in tax case, must testify

Happy Thursday, OnPolitics readers!

A federal magistrate said Thursday he may allow the release of parts of a Justice Department affidavit authorizing the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said at the hearing in West Palm Beach that while the affidavit should not be released in its entirety, there are parts of it that could at least be presumptively unsealed. He ordered government prosecutors to provide a redacted copy of the document for their consideration by next week. A consortium of media companies is pushing for public release of the document.

What will happen next? On August 25 afternoon, the federal government will file a proposed redaction in the affidavit submitted earlier. Discovery at Mar-a-Lago on August 8. The judge said that if he agreed that the federal government met its burden, he would issue an order “accordingly.” If the judge feels the government hasn’t met its burden, he and the federal attorney will discuss the issue.

If there is a disagreement between the government and the court, “obviously I will win,” Reinhardt said, later adding that the process would be “deliberative” and “careful.”

Who needs an affidavit and why? Media companies and some lawmakers have urged the judge to release the affidavit for greater transparency leading up to the discovery of Mar-a-Lago. Trump and his allies have called the discovery political grandstanding.

Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax case, must testify

The Trump Organization’s longtime head of financial operations pleaded guilty Thursday to all 15 criminal charges related to off-the-books payments from the former president’s family business that paid him lavish corporate benefits.

Alan Weiselberg, the company’s chief financial officer, was accused of taking more than $1.7 million in back-channel payments from the company. His defense attorney, Nicholas Gravant, said in a statement that entering the plea was the most difficult decision of Wesselberg’s life but that he wanted to end “years of legal and personal nightmares for him and his family.”

“Rather than risk the possibility of 15 years in prison, he has agreed to serve 100 days. We are happy to get behind him,” the statement said.

A deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office requires him to testify truthfully about the scheme if called as a government witness at a proposed October trial of two Trump Organization companies. Its terms also require Weiselberg, 75, to pay nearly $2 million in New York state and city taxes and fines.

However, the plea agreement does not require Weiselberg to cooperate with prosecutors against former President Donald Trump, who has not been indicted.

Betsy DeVos’s 2019 encounter with Biden : Former US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says President Joe Biden once greeted her in a way that would fit the definition of sexual harassment under his administration’s proposed rules for college and university students.

: Former US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says President Joe Biden once greeted her in a way that would fit the definition of sexual harassment under his administration’s proposed rules for college and university students. Alabama GOP group apologizes for KKK post : The Lawrence County Republican Party apologized after posting an image of the familiar GOP elephant on Facebook, but the white spaces between the cartoon elephant’s legs look like members of the KKK in hoods.

: The Lawrence County Republican Party apologized after posting an image of the familiar GOP elephant on Facebook, but the white spaces between the cartoon elephant’s legs look like members of the KKK in hoods. Zelensky met with the President of Turkey : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on Thursday as the conflict with Russia approaches six months with no end in sight.

: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on Thursday as the conflict with Russia approaches six months with no end in sight. Trump Vs. GOP Impeachers: Decision of 10 Republicans Members of the House of Representatives have spent several of their sessions voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, including one of the most vocal critics, Rep. Includes Liz Chaney, R-Wyo.

Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared before a Georgia grand jury for 6 hours

Rudy Giuliani spent nearly six hours Wednesday in an Atlanta courthouse before a special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election.

Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, declined to say whether former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer exercised his right against self-incrimination after being named a target of an investigation by Fulton County prosecutors.

“It was amicable,” Costello said.

What did Giuliani say about the election? After the 2020 election, Giuliani made widespread claims that voting systems had altered Georgia ballots, while ignoring hand-count audits that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Giuliani also asserted that about 65,000 underage voters, more than 2,500 felons and 800 dead people voted in the state. All of those claims have been dismissed by the Georgia Secretary of State, which found no minor voters, only 74 potential felony voters and only two votes that may have been improperly cast in the names of deceased voters.

Earlier this week, Georgia prosecutors notified Giuliani’s attorneys that the former New York mayor is now the target of an expanded investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis.

Costello said his client would refuse to answer questions about any conversations he had with Trump.

