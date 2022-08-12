OnPolitics Special Edition: What’s in the search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate?

Happy Friday, OnPolitics readers!

The Justice Department on Thursday filed a motion to unseal the search warrant that authorized FBI agents to search his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida “absent objection from the former president,” putting the ball in Trump’s court.

Trump responded on his social media site, Truth Social, saying he did not oppose unsealing the warrants and encouraged the “immediate release” of the documents.

A federal judge unsealed the warrant Friday afternoon after the Justice Department, after conferring with Trump’s lawyers, formally asserted that the former president had no objection to making the search warrant public.

Takeaways from Warrant

The search warrant revealed that the Justice Department is investigating Trump in connection with laws related to the Espionage Act (18 USC 793), records mishandling (18 USC 2071) and obstruction (18 USC 1519).

FBI agents who searched Trump’s home recovered boxes containing 11 sets of classified documents, according to a property receipt issued with the warrant. Some of the documents were marked top secret, while others offered vague descriptors such as a binder of photos, a handwritten note, information about the “President of France” and an executive grant of pardon for Trump ally Roger Stone.

20 boxes of items were taken by the FBI. The exact nature of the information was not detailed in the warrant.

Read the warrant here

The Justice Department did not speak publicly about the matter until Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the motion to unseal Thursday, citing the fact that the former president himself had announced the discovery.

That started the process of unsealing the search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, which you can read here.

Want to know more?

