OnPolitics Special Edition: ‘Unprecedented’ Search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home

By printveela editor

Happy Tuesday, OnPolitics readers!

It’s Ella, with a special edition of OnPolitics on the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

what happened?

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago last night as part of a federal investigation into allegations that he removed classified documents from the White House when he left office, two people familiar with the search told USA TODAY.

Experts, including a presidential historian and a former FBI leader, called the raid “unprecedented” and a “big deal”, while Trump condemned the raid as “not necessary or appropriate”.

Key takeaways

  • A law enforcement crackdown on the home of a former US president has few precedents in American politics – if any.
  • The raids mark increased law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.
  • Under the law, any search would need to be authorized by a federal judge because there is probable cause that a crime has been committed and evidence of that crime exists in the location to be searched.

Trump supporters protested the raid

The Palm Beach Post reported that Trump loyalists descended on his Mar-a-Lago estate last night to protest the FBI search.

More than 50 protesters, many dressed in patriotic costumes, paraded in cars waving Trump flags and playing songs like Tom Petty’s “I Want Back Down” or AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” The vehicles also carried the Trump-Pence 2020 sign along with the American flag, except former Vice President Mike Pence’s name was mentioned.

Opponents speculated that the FBI searched the estate to find National Archives records held there and questioned the legality of the raid.

“You can’t trust the FBI,” said one Florida resident. “They’re doing something stupid.”

What will happen next?

At this point, it is unknown what documents or other items may have been removed from the property.

Trump and several of his key allies are under investigation on a range of issues, from the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack to the business dealings of the Trump family. There’s no word yet on how Monday’s law enforcement action might affect those inspections.

Want to know more?

  • Watergate ‘Reverse’? Trump compared Monday’s search to the 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel. But historians, legal analysts and former FBI officials said the reframing of the FBI’s actions as a political attack is inaccurate — and ignores the potential legal danger the president faces.
  • Live Updates: Follow USA Today’s live coverage of the aftermath of the discovery.
  • Watch Live: A live feed from the Reuters news service showed local police guarding the entrance and driving cars, some making noise and expressing their opinion on Trump. Check it out here.

Thanks for reading today’s special edition. — Ella

