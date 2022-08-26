OnPolitics Special Edition: Six Months of Russia’s War in Ukraine

Hello, OnPolitics readers!

The whole world seems to be losing because of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine six months ago.

Ukraine is on life support, Russian troops are suffering massive casualties, and the rest of the world is reeling from severe food shortages, soaring inflation, the threat of nuclear disaster, and other hardships caused by a brutal war that shows no sign of ending anytime soon. .

The Kremlin may claim a modest advantage on the ground, but the Russian military has struggled to make meaningful progress toward President Vladimir Putin’s military ambitions. Putin, who included concerns about NATO expansion in his list of reasons for the invasion, is likely to prompt neighbors Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance.

“Their overall objective was to take over the entire country, engage in regime change in Kiev, take away Ukraine as an independent sovereign and an independent nation,” Colin Kahl, the US undersecretary of defense for policy, said in a recent briefing. “None of that happened.”

How Ukraine pushes for justice

USA TODAY correspondent Kim Hjelmgaard reports from Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Alexander Satanovsky died during a game of dominoes.

He and his friends would gather most evenings at a table in the playground below the apartment building where they all lived. Wooden structures sheltered their seats. On busy days some players had to stand.

After the war with Russia broke out six months ago, they repeatedly heard air raid sirens and artillery fire echoing in the distance. People around were killed and injured. But Satanovsky and his friends still gathered to play.

It was 5:45 on a summer evening in eastern Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. A whistling sound came from nowhere. A bang, pop and whoosh. Buildings shook and glass shattered. Two dozen fell to the ground, a mess of torn ears and severed limbs. The domino table was covered in blood.

“Who can punish the Russians, please tell me?” said Anna Satanovskaya, his 84-year-old widow.

A team of war crimes investigators had already begun work on what they believed would be the same. Across Ukraine, teams are investigating thousands of alleged war crimes.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian lawyers have stepped up efforts to collect evidence of war crimes, including missile fragments, witness testimony and DNA samples from human remains.

USA TODAY spent weeks following investigators to the scenes of the alleged crimes, showing that the pursuit of justice in wartime is far from straightforward. Ukrainian investigators balance their limited training against an unlimited wave of cases. Public pressure mounts for the convicts to face international scrutiny of their justice system.

Investigators must improve themselves; There’s no hard-and-fast blueprint for this kind of work in an active war zone, where more artillery can come down even as crews are photographing victims and sketching crime scenes. For now, the effort is focused on the daily violence against civilians by the Russian military, as opposed to the high-stakes effort to make a case against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Will the war crimes trial lead to Putin?

USA TODAY correspondent Kim Hjelmgaard reports from Borodyanka, Ukraine.

Currently, Putin and senior members of his government enjoy relative immunity.

As long as he remains in power, and resides in Russia or another Moscow-friendly country, it will be extremely difficult to execute any arrest warrant to bring him before a global court, said British lawyer Nigel Povos, who led the proceedings. against some of the world’s most notorious international criminals and is now advising the government of Ukraine in its war crimes cases.

Regardless of wartime atrocities, heads of state are often alienated from international justice.

For example, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with Russian help, has escaped international justice despite more than a decade of evidence establishing that he bombed hospitals and schools, plunging large parts of the country into physical destruction and killing thousands of people. of citizens.

The chance of a top Russian official facing trial “all depends on the course of the war. If (Putin and others) stay in Russia, that may not be realistic. But if the war goes the way of Ukraine, they may eventually be able to. Access and Arrest,” Povos said.

