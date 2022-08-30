OnPolitics Special Edition: One Year After the Fall of Afghanistan

Hey, OnPolitics readers!

Since the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago on August 30, 2021, life in the nation has turned into a daily struggle for survival for many, marked by unemployment, homelessness, hunger and fear.

Much attention from the West has focused on the Taliban’s strict social restrictions on women, girls and minorities after the Taliban banned girls from attending school after age 12 and expelled many, said Wali Nasr, professor of Middle East studies at Johns Hopkins. Personal freedoms of women.

But the biggest concern in Afghanistan today is the economy. An estimated 700,000 people have lost their jobs since the US withdrawal, which in turn affects the livelihoods of millions.

“Since our departure, (the US) has been very good at criticizing the Taliban’s role in restricting cultural space in Afghanistan,” Nasser said. “But fundamentally, we are completely oblivious to the fact that our sanctions and the economic situation in Afghanistan are destroying the middle class.”

Women in Afghanistan face fear, loss of rights under Taliban

A year ago, Soha’s life was full of opportunities. But the collapse of Afghanistan last August – the hasty withdrawal of US and allied troops and the resurgence of the Taliban – changed everything.

“With the return of the Taliban, I lost everything: my friends, my life, my basic rights, my work — opportunities to go on picnics,” the 33-year-old woman said in an interview with USA Today. She, along with other Afghan women interviewed, asked that only their first names be used.

Across Afghanistan, women like Soha have seen their lives change in incredible ways in the year since the Taliban returned to rule the country after two decades of war.

A report last month by the human rights group Amnesty International cataloged the hardships inflicted on women and girls under the Islamist terror regime. The organization interviewed more than 100 women and girls, as well as staff members from Taliban-run detention centers, international experts and journalists.

The 98-page report described his life under Taliban rule: “Death in slow motion.”

Afghan allies found a difficult path to safety after the US withdrawal

A year after the U.S. resettled more than 76,000 Afghans to the United States at the end of its 20-year war, refugee advocates say the tens of thousands of Afghan allies who qualify for U.S. protection — reaching hundreds of thousands when their family members are included Happens – still struggling to reach safety.

Despite recent U.S. efforts in the absence of U.S. consulates in Afghanistan, their paths have been blocked by bureaucratic backlogs, humanitarian parole denials and the logistical hurdles of third-country visa processing, advocates say.

“The very reality is that we’ve left behind a staggering number of Afghan allies,” said Chris O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, who argued that the U.S. “will continue its promise to those who serve with Still struggling to keep up. We are in America’s longest war.

How many companions are left? It is unclear how many Afghans and their families remain at risk in Afghanistan or third countries after working for the US government, the media and Western-backed aid groups or organizations that support US goals such as democracy and women’s rights.

But there could be 200,000 to 300,000 people, including family members, who qualify for a special immigrant visa or priority refugee resettlement program, said Shawn VanDiver, a veterans, nonprofit, current and former national security activist and founder of #AfghanEvac. Members, and staff of Congress.

What has the Biden administration done? The Biden administration has sought to speed up processing through various immigration channels, add staff and ease many criteria that critics say are unnecessary barriers. Since late March, the US has also supported the travel of about 5,500 eligible Afghans on evacuation flights from Kabul, according to the State Department.

